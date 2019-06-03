Watch England Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup, Start Time, Preview Of 6th Cup Match

About two weeks after England and Pakistan played a surprisingly close ODI match at high-scoring Trent Bridge, the two nations meet again at the same ground in the Cricket World Cup.

Just over two weeks after England and Pakistan played a one-day international match on the record-setting, run-rich pitch at Trent Bridge, the two teams return to the site of what was a surprisingly close contest won by England. The English side won by three wickets with just three balls remaining, per CricInfo. The rematch comes with much higher stakes; points on the 2019 Cricket World Cup table.

For Pakistan, who were comprehensively trounced by West Indies in their cup opener, the win is desperately needed as the team comes in on an 11-game ODI losing streak. The 2017 ICC Champions Trophy winners will look not only for points, but for a confidence boost against the favored host country, in the match that will live stream from Nottingham.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the England vs. Pakistan 2019 Cricket World Cup sixth ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Monday, June 3, at the 17,500-capacity Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England. In Pakistan, the game starts at 2:30 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time.

The match will start at 3:30 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time and 3 p.m. India Standard Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream starting at 5:30 a.m. on Monday, ET, 2:30 a.m. PT.

Pakistan’s bowlers face a daunting assignment, with the game set to be played on the same surface at Trent Bridge where England have set ODI world records for run totals, ESPN reports. England first set a record of 444 in a match against Pakistan in 2016, and then shattered that mark last year, posting a 481 for six against Australia.

In Pakistan’s seven-wicket loss to West Indies on Friday, in which they batted first and were bowled out for 105 within 22 overs, their batting lineup was highly vulnerable to the short ball from the Windies’ aggressive bowlers. But Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz does not buy the idea that his side is vulnerable to short ball bowling, he told The Daily Mail.

“We didn’t play the short ball well but we’ve seen in past series that we can score runs against that sort of bowling,” he told the paper. “If people want to bowl us bouncers, then we will have no problems with that. It’s not a mental issue.”

Here are the expected teams for the Monday England vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup group stage match.

England: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Jonny Bairstow, 3. Joe Root, 4. Eoin Morgan (captain), 5. Ben Stokes, 6. Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), 7. Moeen Ali, 8. Tom Curran, 9. Mark Wood, 10. Adil Rashid, 11. Jofra Archer.

Pakistan: 1. Imam-ul-Haq, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam, 4. Shoaib Malik, 5. Mohammad Hafeez, 6. Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), 7. Asif Ali, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Mohammad Amir, 10. Hasan Ali/Mohammad Hasnain, 11. Wahab Riaz.

Loading...

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz says his team’s 11-match losing streak is not ‘a mental issue.’ Nathan Stirk / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of England vs. Pakistan. In Pakistan, the Pakistan Television Corporation, the state-owned TV network, will broadcast the England vs. Pakistan Cricket World Cup showdown live on PTV Sports — and will also make a free live stream of the match available via a PTV Sports live stream, viewable only by fans inside of Pakistan. PTV also often makes a live stream available on the PTV Sports official YouTube channel.

For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup matches.

In Australia, Foxtel Sport has the live stream of the World Cup Match 6. Fans in the United States can watch a live stream of the England vs. Pakistan 2019 World Cup match by signing up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of Monday’s Cricket World Cup match.