Danielle Herrington Leaves Little To The Imagination In Stringy Swimsuit On Instagram

Sports Illustrated model Danielle Herrington turned up the heat on Instagram when she posted a photo of herself rocking a very skimpy macrame swimsuit. The suit’s many strings barely covered the 26-year-old stunner’s assets, leaving very little to the imagination. Based on the caption, it looks like the photo was part of Danielle’s spread in this year’s Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition.

In the comments, many of her fellow models showered her with praise.

“Good lawddd,” wrote Victoria’s Secret model and Playboy Playmate Josie Canseco.

“Girrrlll,” wrote Winnie Harlow. She added heart eye and fire emojis to her comment as well.

The show-stopping quality of Danielle’s pose in this photo will come as no surprise to anyone who has been following her modeling career. In 2018, she became the third African-American woman to be on the cover of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition, following in the footsteps of Tyra Banks and Beyoncé.

“To be in that category with them is really amazing because they have been my idols and the two people that I actually really look up to,” Danielle said in an interview with Pop Sugar. “I really followed their careers.”

As Pop Sugar notes, the accomplishment is even more noteworthy when you remember that the swimsuit edition has been around since 1964. Tyra appeared on the cover in 1997 and Beyoncé landed her cover in 2007.

During the interview, Danielle revealed that puberty almost stopped her career in its tracks. Although she was signed to an agency at 13-years-old, she found it difficult to get jobs when she started developing curves.

“Basically, my whole modeling career was like, ‘Oh, we like her, but she’s too curvy’ or ‘She has too much butt’ or ‘She has too much boobs,'” she added.

She took a break from modeling until she moved to New York in 2015, but she soon started getting similar feedback about her body not being the right “fit” for the industry. That was until she caught the attention of brands that welcome curvier models, like Victoria’s Secret.

Later she booked the Sports Illustrated job in 2017 and the rest, as they say, is history.

And her success hasn’t been limited to print modeling. As Vogue reports, she has also walked the runway for Laquan Smith at New York Fashion Week during his fall, 2019, show.

For those of you wondering how she maintains her figure, Danielle once told Men’s Health that she still eats burgers but only as a “cheat meal.”

But she admitted to working out a lot with a weekly routine that includes running and interval training.