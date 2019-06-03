Olivia Culpo Shows Off Blonde Hair & Cleavage On Instagram

Olivia Culpo showed fans what she would look like if she were to go blonde. On Sunday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posted a set of photos that show her donning lighter locks along with a skimpy top and short skirt.

This weekend Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to show off her curves and a possible new hairstyle. In the photos, the former Miss Universe winner had shoulder length, blonde hair that was parted down the middle and styled in straight strands.

The model asked her followers if she should officially go blonde, joking that she’s heard that blondes tend to have more fun.

Olivia had a deep tan all over her body, and sported a full face of makeup in the photos. Culpo dons darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, coral blush, and a light pink color on her lips.

Olivia goes braless in a navy blue silk top that boasted spaghetti straps and a low cut that flaunts the model’s ample cleavage. She adds a skimpy gray skirt that puts her long, lean legs on full display, and completes the ensemble by wearing a pair of knee-high, gray boots.

Culpo’s celebrity pals such as Hailey Baldwin, Jenna Dewan, Winnie Harlow, Maria Menounos, and more were all in agreement that they loved the blonde look, and want to see Olivia try it out.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo recently started her very own YouTube channel. She shows tons of aspects of her life on the channel, which includes the time she spends with her large family, as well as her love of music, fashion, makeup, fitness, and more.

Perhaps if she does go blonde, she’ll share the process in a video, as well as some reactions from her friends and family.

Recently, Culpo opened up about her big family and how they celebrate special occasions.

“I come from a big Italian family and we all hang out in the kitchen — I am one of five kids, so once you add in boyfriends, girlfriends and friends, it’s a lot of people,” Culpo told Page Six of her family’s fun festivities.

“My mom makes homemade pizza in our pizza oven. She is the best pizza chef in the world, I swear, and she has a giant pan that’s been in our family for generations,” Olivia added.

Fans can see more of Olivia Culpo and her family by watching her YouTube videos and following her on Instagram.