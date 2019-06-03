‘Maxim’ Model Kara Del Toro Flaunts Cleavage In A Sizzling Red Mini Dress

Kara Del Toro treated her fans to an update that showcased her ample cleavage in a sizzling red mini dress on Instagram.

The Texan beauty, who is currently signed with Elite Model Management, first found fame in 2016 after being featured in a Carl’s Jr. commercial. Since then, Kara has been featured in Maxim, was a “lovely lady of the day” for Sports Illustrated, and has modeled for brands like Guess and Beach Bunny.

The brunette beauty also has a strong following on social media. In addition to recently starting a YouTube channel, Kara has just shy of a million followers on Instagram, where she posts as Kara Jewelll.

According to Fox News, the Sports Illustrated star keeps her body in bikini-ready shape with hiking and yoga.

“If I have a swimsuit shoot or something coming up, I make sure to start working out more. I do yoga, I go hiking. And if I have something important coming up that week, I’ll really try to cut down on sugar and carbs,” she said.

However, Kara confessed that she doesn’t always have the best diet, especially for a model.

“I should be better, but I kinda eat whatever I want. I do eat burgers and pizza.”

In the model’s most recent Instagram update, she stuns in a red printed mini dress. The dress is covered in black, yellow, and cream colored flowers and features a ruffled neckline and corset-style tie up front, which showcases her bosom to its best advantage. The dress, known as the Julia from fashion brand Réalisation, retails for $210.

Kara accessorized with a simple necklace and oversized earrings featuring three stacked circles from Luv Aj. A fashionable wood-beaded clutch from fashion favorite brand Cult Gaia rests in the background. Her hair is styled in a casual side-swept look and she sports natural eye-makeup with a matte terracotta lip.

In the picture, Kara sits against a rustic looking wooden door, with the hint that she is on a holiday after claiming that “spontaneous trips” are the “best” in her caption.

Loading...

The picture was well received by fans, earning the Southern belle over 14,000 likes and nearly 160 comments.

“That smile could killll,” wrote a fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Gorgeous,” seconded another.

“You look absolutely amazing and stunning,” commented a third.

The social media star has been sending pulses racing throughout the week by posting risque updates, like in nude lingerie, as well as several bikini pics, as covered by The Inquisitr.