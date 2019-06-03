Hilary Duff Rocks Retro New Hairdo On Instagram

Three days ago, Hilary Duff sent her 12.1 million Instagram followers on a trip back in time as she rocked a new hairdo plucked straight out of 1970.

According to The Cosmopolitan, bangs are starting to make a comeback as Duff is far from the first celebrity to rock a hairstyle featuring bangs.

Miley Cyrus, Sophie Turner, and Lana Condor have also been known to flaunt hairstyles that included their own distinct set of bangs.

It wasn’t just her fierce new bangs that commanded the attention of her followers, but the fact that she had opted for such a retro and old school looking hairstyle.

The 31-year-old’s photo featuring the debut of her new hairstyle was met with nothing but love and support from her massive following as it was showered with over 600,000 likes and just shy of 4,000 comments.

Shortly after Duff posted the captivating snapshot of her new blonde and brown tresses, 30-year-old actress Vanessa Hudgens was among one of the first to comment.

“STUNNNNNNUNG,” Hudgens penned in all capital letters in a comment that has been liked just shy of 600 times.

Actress Debi Mazar, 54, was also among one of the first to comment as she pointed out Hilary looked a lot like Stevie Nicks with her new hair.

Even stylist to the stars Riawna had to chime in and tell the Younger star that she loved all the members of her style team.

The longtime actress also recently got a lot of love on Instagram for a very different type of post.

Early last month Duff posted a breastfeeding selfie on Instagram with a long post that detailed her decision to wean her six-month-old daughter, Banks. In the post, she talks about how hard it is to be a working mom and having to constantly pump. She also discussed the hardship and emotional distress that comes along with making the decision to break that deep connection with her child.

Loading...

The community flooded the post with love and support for Duff and the post racked up more than 1.2 million likes and 23,000 comments. Most of the attention came from other mothers who sent tons of positive vibes her way.

“Made me cry reading this! You’re SPOT ON. I went through such similar emotions and had no idea weaning would feel so emotional and sad. But then, it’s also freedom and a new stage… thank you for talking about it,” one mom penned in the comments.

Duff’s hit show Younger returns to air for its seventh season on TV Land this summer. Catch the first episode June 12th at 10 P.M.