‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Summer Gets Under Kyle’s Skin

Stunning The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Summer brings a date to Victoria and Billy’s commitment ceremony, and even though Kyle is perfectly happy with Lola, Summer’s new boy toy still gets under his skin.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) promised to stay married to Summer (Hunter King) for one year in exchange her donating part of her liver to save Lola’s (Sasha Calle) life. Lola lived, and Kyle wasn’t able to live up to his part of the bargain, though. Now Summer and Kyle are no longer married, and Kyle and Lola recently moved in together. Kyle desperately loves Lola even though he has warm feelings towards Summer given their past relationship.

While Summer has tried to get to Kyle at work at Jabot, she’s been unsuccessful. However, she seems to think maybe Kyle’s associate Theo Vanderway (Tyler Johnson) may be the key to making Kyle jealous. Y&R head writer Josh Griffith told Soap Opera Digest all about Summer’s plans recently. He revealed that Summer invites Theo to her Aunt Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) commitment ceremony to Kyle’s Uncle Billy (Jason Thompson).

Griffith said, “Summer is attracted to Theo and finds him a nice distraction from Kyle. However, Summer knows that showing up with Theo will bother Kyle, so she doesn’t resist the opportunity to push his buttons.”

According to The Inquisitr, Summer and Theo enjoy some time together next week — in bed. They decide to keep things casual with no strings. It looks like Summer may have herself a no strings attached friends with benefits situation. While she likes Theo, this still seems like part of her plan to get under Kyle’s skin.

As for Kyle, he suddenly pops the question to Lola next week. Kyle’s unexpected question takes her entirely by surprise and not in a good way. Lola says she’s not ready for something like a big fancy wedding. They just moved into their simple apartment together, and Kyle has proven that he has absolutely no skills when it comes to taking care of things around the house. Even though Lola seems to find Kyle’s lack of handyman skills endearing, she’s still worried about jumping headfirst into “I do” with her man.

It does look like Kyle eventually wears her down, though, because her mother Celeste (Eva LaRue) comes to Genoa City sometime soon to help her plan the wedding, and it ends up causing some issues for Lola and her mother’s relationship.