Meghan Markle’s Media Treatment Is ‘100 Percent’ Due To Racism, Says Priyanka Chopra

Meghan Markle fans have watched the U.K. media attempt to wreak havoc on her character since she joined the royal family, with many accusations and rumors being made. These have included a supposed feud with Kate Middleton, with others saying that she’s caused a rift between Prince Harry and Prince William. And while Meghan was pregnant, there was an unprecedented backlash against her for holding her baby bump “too much,” noted ET.

But luckily for Markle, her fans don’t seem to care what the media is saying. Not to mention, that some very famous people have come forward in the past months to defend her. This has included Oprah, Gayle King, and now, Priyanka Chopra.

Chopra wasn’t shy about jumping knee-deep into the situation, as she talked about whether racism plays a part in the way Meghan is being portrayed by the British media.

“For sure, 100 percent. Of course it has to do with racism, it’s an obvious reason. But the beauty of Meg is that she’s been herself through all of this,” noted the good friend.

“A lot of people got to know her after everything [once she started dating Harry], but I knew her before and she’s the same chick. Now that she’s got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did. We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her.”

Of course, things are different now for Meghan than her pre-Harry days. She shut down her personal blog and social media accounts, though there are rumors that she’s spearheading the Instagram account for her and Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle Won't Meet With Donald Trump During His Visit With the Royal Family https://t.co/yU0GxV4Dw0 pic.twitter.com/n519o0CAjr — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) May 28, 2019

Loading...

But with that being said, it’s true that Markle has an incredible platform now, not only to speak out about issues that matter to her but also to set an example for women across the globe.

And while in the past, other royals have received negative media attention, Meghan could be one of the first to have respected celebrities that speak out in support of her. That’s not surprising, however, considering she had an acting career and made lots of connections before falling in love with Harry.

The argument that Meghan’s media treatment is based on race is not new. However, it might be reassuring not just to Markle, but to royal fans, that there might be more going on than meets the eye.