Sommer Ray Flaunts Toned Body In Checker Print Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Sommer Ray showed off her enviable curves on Instagram on Sunday when she posted a photo of herself rocking black and white bikini bottoms and a black bikini top. Sommer paired the swimsuit with a bright jacket which she wore halfway off of her tanned and toned body.

The fitness influencer and YouTuber managed to attract almost 600,000 likes on the photo and close to 4,000 comments.

Most of the commenters suggested ideas for the caption since Sommer said that she couldn’t think of one. Most of the suggestions were filled with racing puns, clearly inspired by the checker print bikini bottoms.

“Who wouldn’t want to make it to that finish line,” one fan wrote.

“Well I see where the finish line is but where do I start,” another infatuated male follower wrote.

With a whopping 20.9 million followers on Instagram, she’s likely used to these comments by now.

In a 2018 interview with Forbes, Sommer revealed that she only started investing real time and effort into her Instagram page four years ago. When she started modeling, her main role model was her older sister.

“She had a friend, who was a photographer, who would come over and do photo shoots with her. She started shooting me when I was 15,” Sommer said. “I’ve always been more expressive, in a sexual way. But that doesn’t mean that I’m like that as a person.”

Success came quickly and she started getting sponsorship offers when she reached the 40,000 subscriber mark. But with increased fame came the rumors that she owed her killer curves to cosmetic surgery. These are rumors that she categorically denies.

“I worked hard for my body. I’ve sculpted it. I’m not going to just keep it in the garage,” she said. “If you have a Ferrari you’re going to drive it.”

Sommer also revealed that her dad was the one who got her into bodybuilding and she used to participate in competitions when she was younger.

Sommer has a Youtube channel where she has over 1 million subscribers. The Instagram page linked to the channel has 3.5 million followers. She told Forbes that Youtube is where she shows that she’s more than a pretty girl who wears skimpy outfits in her Instagram photos.

She also has big goals to turn her following into a business empire and currently has an online shop where she sells swimwear and athleisure clothing.

“I just want to promote a healthy, natural lifestyle,” she added. “I’m trying to become a businesswoman.”

It’s clear that she’s already well on her way.