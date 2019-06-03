Ivanka Trump Is The First To Arrive In London Ahead Of The President

Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter and adviser of President Donald Trump, was the first to arrive in London today ahead of her entire extended family, who set off for the United Kingdom on Monday. The only Trump not making the trip will be the youngest son, Barron Trump, who will remain in Washington, D.C.

The Daily Mail reports that the “fashionable” daughter of Donald Trump came a day early to play tourist in London, stopping into the Victoria & Albert Museum to see the Mary Quant exhibit and tagging herself on Instagram. The Quant exhibit highlights fashion over the years, ranging from miniskirts and hot pants to vibrant tights and makeup from the designer.

Donald and Melania Trump will make their first appearance in London on Monday and will be received by the Queen before three days of meetings and ceremonial pomp, which will include a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The official greeting committee will consist of Queen Elizabeth II joined by the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall who will welcome them at Buckingham Palace.

The Trumps are expected to get a red-carpet welcome to London and will have the opportunity to meet everyone with the exception of Duchess Meghan, who is on maternity leave, and possibly Prince Philip, who is retired.

The Duke of York, Prince Andrew, is said to be the royal assigned to the Trumps as their official guide and representative from the British royal family. Prince Charles and Donald Trump are said to have a difference of opinion on climate change, and so Prince Andrew seemed like a better choice, according to The Telegraph.

“Prince Andrew will accompany Mr. Trump for two of the three days of his trip, with officials hoping the Duke can defuse any political problems with conversations about golf.”

Prince Andrew and Donald Trump have met in the past at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate and golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, and they share a controversial friend, disgraced millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was jailed on child prostitution charges in 2008.

The Inquisitr reports that joining Ivanka Trump, the president, and First Lady Melania will be all of the adult Trump children, who will be staying at the Corinthia, as the family has rented the entire penthouse floor at a cost of $27,000 per night. The hotel, which has been open for eight years, is known for its opulence and has a four-floor spa, plus its own Harrods location.