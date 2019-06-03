Fantasia Sang The National Anthem Before The NBA Finals And She Killed It

Fantasia Barrino, who goes by the mononym Fantasia, brought her unique voice to the National Anthem on Sunday. The celebrated singer sang the National Anthem before the Toronto Raptors and the Golden Gate Warriors tore it up during the NBA finals for Game 2.

The game was well attended. Among other luminaries, Barack Obama was in the massive crowd at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena. The former United States president listened to the former American Idol winner belt out the tricky tune called “The Star Spangled Banner.“ Like many others, he was likely impressed by this North Carolina native’s take on the traditional anthem.

Musically, this song can be tough to handle but Fantasia hit it out of the proverbial park. The versatile recording artist used her soulful rhythm and blues prowess for all to hear. She even ended up trending on Twitter because of how she handled the assignment at hand.

Obama and Barrino both listened to Ontario-born Alessia Cara sing “O Canada,” the Canadian national anthem, prior to Game 2. She also wowed the crowd, going viral as well.

When Fantasia was up at the mic wearing a stunning red-and-black ensemble featuring tails, she hit all the notes. As could have been predicted, she reached the high notes with her knock-’em-dead, signature soprano voice that rarely, if ever, gets pitchy.

Fantasia’s career was launched when she appeared on and won the third season of American Idol in 2013.

She said about that experience via the New York Daily News, “That’s where I come from, that show opened a big door for me. I do feel that I have, music-wise and acting-wise, moved on, and I’m happy to just sit back now and give the new winners their props. I watch it all the time!”

Since her win, Fantasia has been seen and heard on everything from The America Music Awards to The Tony Awards to the Soul Train Music Awards.

A True Hollywood Story as well as a made-for-TV movie called The Fantasia Barrino Show: Life Is Not a Fairy Tale have focused on this songstress’s ups and downs. She was even a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2011, according to IMDb.

Prior to winning American Idol, Fantasia played Celie in The Color Purple on Broadway.

Obviously, this Southern belle can sing. So sing she does.

And while it is unlikely Fantasia will sing the National Anthem again when the NBA Finals relocate to the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, for Games 3 and 4, she will probably be listening to her colleague take his or her turn when this storied song is once again performed for the umpteenth time.