Ayesha Curry Claps Back At Drake After He Attempts To Sell Her Husband Steph’s Lint On Ebay

Ayesha Curry is not taking Drake’s feud with her husband Steph lightly.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Drake has been going full force in defending the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors as they go head-to-head for the 2019 NBA Finals. Drake’s behavior during the games has reportedly become so much of a distraction that the “Take Care” rapper was asked by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to “tone down” his antics while he was courtside. Drake, however, reportedly didn’t let the warning stop him from trolling members of the Curry family during the game on Friday, May 31. For the game, HotNewHipHop reports that the rapper found a jersey from Steph’s father Dell’s Raptors days from a Brooklyn seller and wore it to the game. Dell was reportedly in attendance during the game to support his son for Game One.

Things between Steph and Drake became a little heated when the “God’s Plan” rapper picked a piece of lint out of the MVP’s hair. After the game, Drake posted the lint on his Instagram page for his 57.6 million followers to see. Under the photo and the video of the two men’s interaction, Drake said that he planned to sell the lint on eBay for Curry’s fans to bid on. At the time of this writing, the lint piece has a bid of up to $118,ooo.

Shortly after learning of the bid, Ayesha took to her Twitter page on Saturday. In her post, the cookbook author challenged Drake to use his playfighting antics for good by donating the proceeds from the bid.

“So which charity are we donating proceeds? I say [No Kid Hungry],” she wrote on Twitter.

While Drake didn’t respond to Ayesha’s tweet, HollywoodLife reports that the OVO rapper’s trolling antics didn’t stop on the court. Drake reportedly “liked” an Instagram photo of Ayesha landing in Toronto on Friday, May 31. The outlet reports that some fans found the rapper’s like as another opportunity to troll Steph, while others disagree and believe Drake is just having a friendly competition, as he has been seen with the Curry family before.

“How he being petty by liking her pic? Like you said he’s had dinner w her and Steph before smh, it’s Instagram that’s what you’re supposed to do is like pictures like this is the first pic he’s liked of hers before y’all really reaching,” one follower wrote in defense of the “In My Feelings” rapper.

Game two of the NBA Finals airs on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.