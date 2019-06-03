Bar Refaeli Dons White Bra In Throwback Pic On Instagram

Bar Refaeli reflected on her age as she shared a couple of new lingerie pics with her Instagram fans. The update had two photos in total, with the first showing her standing in a bedroom while wearing a white bra and jeans. She stuck her hands in the pockets while looking up at the camera. Her hair was pulled back into a messy bun. The second photo showed her posing on her knees in the same outfit, except this time, she wore her hair down. The look of the second photo was also very different, as the first photo was darker. The bed photo used a lot more flash, as she put her thumbs through the belt loops. What made the photos so interesting, above all, was that these appear to be of Bar when she was only 16-years-old.

In addition, Refaeli posted another photo a couple of days ago that showed her in a white and black striped shirt and a pair of bikini or lingerie bottoms. She lay on her stomach on white sheets, as she placed her right hand under her chin. She looked into the distance while wearing aviator glasses, and posed in such a way to emphasize her derrière.

Bar also posted another amazing photo five days ago, which showed her rocking a pair of brightly colored bikini bottoms. These had a high waist, and were orange and blue. She wore a matching bikini top, but it was hard to see it under the crochet crop top that she wore. The model wore her hair back in a casual, messy bun along with drop earrings. The Instagram update received over 78,000 likes.

And in other news, Refaeli previously caught the eye of Forbes Magazine, who interviewed her about her entrepreneurial pursuits.

“Today, in general, people that become famous don’t just become famous because they’re pretty. Today, people are smarter. With all the media today, it’s impossible to just be a pretty face.”

“I was waiting for the right brand…. Something I believe in… something that can stay alive in the long run,” she noted, discussing her work with Carolina Lemke Berlin sunglasses.

“It’s not just about making money or becoming famous, it’s about having fun in the process. If you don’t have that, you don’t have anything,” she added, giving advice to fellow “Under 30” entrepreneurs.

Loading...

In addition to her entrepreneurial pursuits, she has over 2.8 million Instagram followers and counting. It certainly looks like Bar is keeping things rolling on the modeling front, as well as the business side of things.