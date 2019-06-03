David Tennant Feels ‘Good Omens’ Is Timely, As ‘The Apocalypse Does Feel Like It’s In Sight’

David Tennant’s latest starring role is in the Amazon Prime series Good Omens opposite Michael Sheen, based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s co-authored 1990 novel of the same name. The novel is a tale which starts in the Garden of Eden and ends in a virtual detente.

In an interview with The Independent, Tennant talks about his role as a demon named Crowley who works with an angel to right the wrongs of a baby swap with the Antichrist. Tennant’s Crowley has moves like Jagger, but also the hints of a conscience which allows him to work with his polar opposite to fight against Armageddon.

Tennant says that the show has something to say now that might not have applied a decade ago.

“Perhaps going to seem prescient in a way that it might not have done 10 years ago … but that doesn’t mean there might not have been other subtleties that we’d have picked up on then, because of circumstances…Yes, maybe it’s time to tell this story.”

The actor has played key roles, as Dr. Who and as a detective in the series Broadchurch, but Good Omens might be the role which puts him farther up on the international map, much in the way the role of Kilgrave did in the Netflix series, Jessica Jones, opposite Krysten Ritter.

Mashable says that beyond Sheen and Tennant, the cast of Good Omens contains one big name after another, with Frances McDormand as the voice of God, Jon Hamm as the Angel Gabriel, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Satan. Instead of the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, it’s the Four Bikers of the Apocalypse (Mireille Enos, Lourdes Faberes, Yusuf Gatewood, and Brian Cox) who pull together to bring upon the end of the world.

The cast is also rounded out by child actors, including the boy playing Adam the Antichrist, who is excellent in his role.

Mashable reports that fans of the novel will be pleased with the presentation and those who are new to the story will also enjoy the narrative and the amazing scenery.

“And yet, Good Omens still makes for a generally spectacular watch. Stunning to see, bewitching to hear, and altogether entertaining, this is one heavenly series worth your time — flaws be damned.”

The story from the novel, which is told on Amazon Prime in a six-part series, leaves the door open for a sequel or a follow-up, which would be welcomed by all but true Good Omens purists.