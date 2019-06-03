American Swimsuit Model Anna Katharina Dons A Dangerously-Short Bikini In New Instagram Snap

American swimsuit model Anna Katharina, who is popular among her 903,000-plus Instagram followers for her stunning swimsuit pictures, recently took to her page and sent temperatures absolutely soaring.

In the new pic, the 27-year-old model could be seen donning a barely-there, snake-print bikini that allowed her to put her enviable assets on full display. The model struck a side pose to provide an up-close view of her perky breasts. At the same time, she flaunted her amazing abs and taut stomach to drive her admirers totally wild.

In terms of her beauty looks, the model opted for a full face of makeup, per usual, comprising a nude shade of lipstick and lots of mascara to accentuate her beautiful eyelashes. The stunner opted for an accessory-free look so as not to take the attention away from the skimpy garment.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the bikini was from Fashion Nova — an online clothing brand which is very popular among Instagram models and influencers.

As of the writing of this article, the picture in question racked up close to 30,000 likes and about 500 comments wherein fans couldn’t contain their feelings for the model and used explicit terms to express their admiration for Anna’s hot body.

One fan wrote that her body feels like heaven, while another one said that Anna has the most amazing body on Instagram. Another fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with Anna, wrote that he can never get enough of her pictures because he loves her.

Totally ignoring the fact that Anna is already in a relationship, the fan also wrote that he wishes to take her out on a date. It’s probably the type of comment that the model reads several times a day but, like other models, she also adopts a wise approach and chooses to let people express themselves openly. In this way, their follower-base remain steady and continue to increase.

Prior to posting the said picture, Anna posted several videos wherein she could be seen performing some very strenuous exercises with the help of TRX. In the caption, she also suggested her fans to opt for the technique as it would help them burn more calories. Per the geotag, the gym where Anna performs her exercises is called Burn Fitness, which is located in Santa Monica, California.

Although most people know Anna through Instagram, the model has also been featured in various publications like Viva Glam, B-authentique, and TransWorld Motocross. In fact, she was the very first winner of Viva Glam magazine’s model search.