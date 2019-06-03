Miley Cyrus Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs Holding A Pink Banana Phone, Throws Out Number & ‘Call Me I Dare You’

It’s never dull with Miley Cyrus. The SHE IS COMING singer has just dropped her new album (and it’s all her fans can talk about).

On June 2, the 26-year-old took to Instagram for an update. In signature Miley style, the offbeat snap comes with a casual look, a statement accessory, and a cheeky caption. The picture shows Miley rocking a tiny cropped top in pastel pinks. With enough space between it and the singer’s jeans, the outfit is flaunting Miley’s rock-hard abs, muscular arms, and tattoos.

Miley is looking right at the camera with her mouth slightly open. She’s also holding an old-fashioned rotary phone in one hand and its banana-shaped talking piece in the other. Definitely eye-catching. Definitely unusual. A caption has dared fans to call Miley – in fact, it’s even provided a phone number. The number may end with letters pertaining to Miley’s latest album, but it’s there in black and white.

Fans seem to have been responding to the picture and its caption.

“Has anyone tried to call the number cuz I’m curious?” one fan asked.

The question was replied to.

“@jordelbug_17 yep I was def that curious kat!!” a user responded.

Another fan confirmed their experience while attempting to call the number. They received an automatic text leading to Cyrus’ website.

The Instagram build-up to Miley’s latest release has been intense. With racy snaps and videos of Miley eating and squeezing a fruit, fans didn’t know quite what to expect from the EP. The album appears to be channeling Miley’s more recent carefree and grown-up vibes. The Hannah Montana years are well over for this singer. Miley is all about the harmonious sounds, hippie concepts, and unleashing her freedom of thought. The album more than showcases her vocal talents. It’s also made headlines for seeing Miley confirm that she possibly prefers Cardi B to Nicki Minaj.

SHE IS COMING marks Miley’s first album as a married woman. The star married actor Liam Hemsworth on December 23, 2018. While the couple didn’t announce any wedding plans, they did release romantic photos of the nuptials after the event.

Loved, worshipped, and respected as a modern-day artist, Miley now comes with 94.2 million Instagram followers. She is followed by the industry’s elite. In the music world, artists such as Ariana Grande, Rita Ora, and Dua Lipa follow her. In the fashion world, she’s got Gigi Hadid and Heidi Klum following her. With Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland and Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki Polizzi also following Cyrus, it looks like this girl is covered.

Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with Miley should follow her Instagram.