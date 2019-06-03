‘New York Times’ May Have Just Revealed 3 Secret Collusion Investigations Redacted From Robert Mueller Report

Of the 14 investigations handed off by Robert Mueller to other prosecutors, only two had been revealed publicly, but a 'New York Times' report appears to change all that.

While Robert Mueller last Wednesday gave his first public statement since he was named special counsel in the Russia investigation two years ago, he made it clear that his investigation was complete, and that he was closing the special counsel’s office and retiring from the United States Justice Department, as The Washington Post reported. But his report of the investigation’s findings included numerous potential crimes that remained to be investigated — and would be, by other prosecutors.

In fact, the Mueller report listed 14 separate investigations that Mueller’s office referred, or handed off, to other federal prosecutors. Those cases are listed in Appendix D-3 of the report, which is available online via The New York Times. The one problem with the list was that 12 of those 14 investigations were kept secret by Attorney General William Barr, who redacted any details about those 12 probes, including the subjects or targets of the investigations.

But of those 12 secret investigations, The New York Times published a report on Sunday that may have revealed three of them — and they involve possible Trump campaign collusion not simply with Russia, but with Middle Eastern countries as well.

According to The Times, the investigations center around Trump campaign contacts related to United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, commanders of the country’s armed forces and de facto ruler of the entire UAE. The prince was called “arguably the most powerful leader in the Arab world,” by the paper’s report.

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates. Alex Wong / Getty Images

One of the investigations listed by The Times centers on George Nader, a Lebanese-American “businessman” who served as an emissary for bin Zayed at a Trump Tower meeting on August 3, 2016, which, as The Inquisitr reported, also included Donald Trump Jr. and Elliot Broidy, a prolific Republican donor who ran a controversial private security firm that did business in the Middle East.

At that meeting, Nader told Trump Jr. that the UAE and Saudi Arabia were offering to secretly help Trump Jr.’s father win the presidential election, according to The New York Times report revealing the meeting.

Broidy is also a target of another investigation, according to Sunday’s Times report. That investigation may also be among the 14 referred by Mueller. The reported probe centers on whether Broidy failed to register as a foreign agent in connection with his security work. The firm run jointly by Broidy and Nader received a defense contract worth nearly $4 million shortly after Trump took office, despite never having received Defense Department contracts before, according to The Washington Post.

Donald Trump may not be out of the woods yet when it comes to the Robert Mueller collusion investigation. Win McNamee / Getty Images

The third investigation revealed by The Times appears to target Joel Zamel, an Israeli social media specialist whose firm Psy-Group allegedly offered to wage a covert online campaign to influence the election in favor of Trump. Zamel made the offer at the same August 2016 Trump Tower meeting, according to The New York Times.

Russia also waged an aggressive social media campaign to tip the 2016 election toward Trump, Mueller found in his report, and in a 2018 criminal indictment of the Russian “Internet Research Agency” that carried out the campaign, as Politico recounted.