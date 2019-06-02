‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kate Bock Flaunts Her Famous Decolletage, Flat Stomach At Veuve Clicquot Party

Perhaps one of the most iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models of all time, Kate Bock, is the very definition of elegance, class, and feminine beauty. Famed for her feisty attitude, lithe frame, and supermodel profile, Kate appears poised to reach even greater heights. Currently boasting a sizable Instagram following of nearly 500,000 individual users, the blonde bombshell seems to know exactly how to set hearts aflutter and imaginations aflame on the popular social media service.

In her most recent share, one comprised of a set of four different photos, Kate lets her fans in on a somewhat exclusive garden party. Apparently hosted in connection with the 2019 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, the garden party drew a number of celebrity faces — from actress Jennifer Lawrence to model Emily Ratajkowski — per Harper’s Bazaar. Kate certainly made an effort to stand out from the crowd and did so with a fair dose of sex appeal and sensuality.

In the first image of the set, Kate can be seen answering her phone while attending the party. A bright yellow crop top clings to her slim physique, though a bit of ruffled detail about the chest helps to leave something to the imagination. Kate flaunts her strong shoulders and fair, flawless decolletage with utter confidence in each of the snapshots shared. Her flat stomach and toned arms are also showcased in this shot, however, and some fellow partygoers can be seen in the background. The supermodel holds a chic tan clutch in her left hand.

In the second photo of the series, Kate strikes a professional pose, looking directly at the camera lens from over her right shoulder. Backgrounded by a tall hedge — one with creeping yellow vines crawling up it — the model flashes a soft smile. A few bottles of the famed luxury Champagne seem to be floating in mid-air, apparently attached to the hedge wall. Her golden tresses are styled in a very slight side part, her long locks styled straight.

The third snapshot is a more casual angle than the second, with a bit of soft focus obscuring the details — and the fourth picture sees Kate standing up at the bar, wine glass in hand.

Despite a very brief caption, Kate Bock’s fans swarmed the post with likes and comments, offering up over 7,000 of the former and nearly 100 of the latter.

“Coordination on point!” one admirer quipped, adding a flame emoji to their comment.

“Love how your [sic] matchy matchy,” a second supporter remarked, also appreciating Kate’s sartorial taste.

Finding herself amongst the members of high society — the social elite — Kate Bock nonetheless always seems to have time for her fans. Her army of admirers are frequently treated to many slices of her life, and simply can’t wait to see what the supermodel might share with them next.