Victoria’s Secret Angel Alexina Graham Wears A Black Leather Bodysuit For New Sultry Photo Shoot

Ever since Alexina Graham became Victoria’s Secret’s newest angel, she has been posting pictures and videos on her Instagram page more often.

Sunday evening was no exception, as the model took to her page and stunned her fans by posting a new video clip where she could be seen wearing a strapless leather bodysuit. The risque ensemble, which had a deep slit at the neckline, allowed Alexina to flaunt her cleavage. More prominently, her exceptionally long legs and pert derriere stole the show.

The model elongated her height with a pair of black block heels, while she struck different sultry poses for the camera. As seen in the video, there was some music playing in the studio when the photo shoot was being carried out. As she loves to dance, she couldn’t help herself and started shaking her booty right during the photo shoot — a move that fans fell totally in love with.

As for her aesthetics, Alexina tied her signature red tresses into a sleek bun with a side parting, while she wore a full face of makeup to be in line with the sexy outfit. She also accessorized with a unique, black choker-style necklace that added to her seductive persona.

Within three hours of having being posted, and as of this writing, Alexina’s video has amassed 42,000 views and 120 comments, as fans drooled over her sexy legs and showered her with compliments.

Per the geotag, the photo shoot was taking place at a studio in Manhattan, New York, while in the caption, she informed her fans that she’s ready to start her new week with more photo shoots. Usually, people feel upset about going back to work after weekends, but that doesn’t seem to be the case with Alexina, who seemed to be quite excited about the coming week.

Prior to posting the picture, Alexina shared two group pictures where she could be seen posing with her best friend and fellow model, Barbara Palvin, and her beau, Dylan Sprouse. In the caption, she wrote that she loves the couple.

Since fans love to see the two models hanging out and posing together, the picture amassed more than 31,000 likes and various comments, as fans showered all three stars with various complimentary comments, calling it an “extremely cute picture,” and how much they love to see them all together.

According to an article by Us Weekly Magazine, Alexina might be the newest VS angel, but she knows a thing or two about the modeling industry because she has been associated with it for the past 11 years. During the same interview, Alexina opened up about her past and revealed that she was bullied for being a redhead.