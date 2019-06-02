Bella Hadid’s Tiny String Bikini Is Knocking Instagram Sideways

Instagram may be overflowing with bikini-clad models, but it’s focusing on one particular girl today. Bella Hadid’s latest update is heating up the platform; given the likes it’s racking up, it also seems to be knocking Instagram sideways.

On June 2, the 22-year-old updated her account. Three snaps show a bronzed Bella soaking up rays on the beach. The model is displaying her glowing physique in a tiny string bikini, with Fendi monogram prints taking up most of the material. White-piped, strung, and halterneck, the two-piece is racy, minimal, and undeniably stylish.

While the first snap shows Bella shot up close as she reclines on her back, the second offers a full-length view. Bella is still on the same wooden plank, but she’s sitting up. Her toned limbs are better visible here. She’s also showing some cleavage. The third and final snap sees Bella resume a sunbathing position again. Much like the two prior photos, Bella’s eyes are closed.

Fans have been picking up on the Fendi bikini.

“Fendi prints on,” one fan wrote.

The comment is likely a reference to lyrics from Cardi B’s “Chun Li” track. Cardi wore Fendi for the single’s cover. She is a known fan of the luxury Italian brand.

Mostly though, it would appear that Instagram is having trouble handling the sizzling update. Some even appeared to be having trouble spelling out their comments succinctly.

“I [sic] my Bell,” one fan wrote.

A more elaborate response came with a suggestion that Bella is the hottest thing around.

“This post just watered all the plants in my house and bought me an herbal tea,” one user wrote.

A fan asked how Bella is even real.

With her Amazonian physique, chiseled bone structure, and worldwide fame, Bella seems to be the answer to every brand’s marketing dreams. While Bella isn’t the face of Fendi, she does appear to have chosen the trendy brand for today’s update. Given that the post comes from Bella’s Vogue Spain feature, the wardrobe decisions may have been out of the model’s hands. Either way, someone got the bikini right.

Bella and her swimwear has racked up over 676,000 likes within three hours of the pictures going live.

The younger sister to Gigi Hadid has 24.6 million Instagram followers. She is known for her sensational street style, “it” girl status, and high-profile relationship with The Weeknd. Another headline-maker is Bella’s friendship with fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner. The two were photographed sipping champagne on Monaco’s waters at the end of May.

For today though, it seems to be all about Bella.