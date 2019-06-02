Amy Duggar King & Husband Dillon Reveal Gender Of First Baby

Amy and Dillon can't wait to meet their little bundle of joy in the fall.

Amy Duggar King is ready to be a mom. She and husband Dillon King are expecting their first child in October, and they are overjoyed at the prospect of becoming first time parents. The lovebirds have been married since 2015. Unlike Amy’s famous cousins, they decided to wait for a bit before having kids. Now that she is joining them in rearing children, she couldn’t be happier. The couple also just found out that they are expecting a baby boy in the fall.

The gender reveal was shared on Amy’s Instagram account, as well as on Dillon’s. It was a two-part post in which the first snapshot showed the soon-to-be parents sitting on a bed with a chandelier hanging over them. They are both blindfolded just waiting for the gender reveal. The next photo has the answer to that question as there are blue feathers streaming down around them. Amy and Dillon share a kiss after they find out they are having a baby boy.

It looks like everyone thought that this baby would be a girl. Cousin Jessa Seewald had predicted a girl. She commented that she was so wrong about that. Amy had also mentioned that her mom and Grandma Duggar were surprised that she was expecting a boy as well. Other members of the Duggar family also expressed their joy. Jinger Vuolo told her cousin that she couldn’t wait to meet him.

The expectant mom wrote back hinting that she may be making some trips to visit with the Vuolos after the baby is born.

“I’m thinking this baby boy will travel a lot…LA here we come!” she said.

I'm going to have a little Dillion on my hands!!!???????????????? pic.twitter.com/oiwdrY42bI — Amy Rachelle King (@amyduggar) June 1, 2019

Jana Duggar also said how excited she is for them. Amy confessed that she always wanted to be a “boy mom.” She is thrilled to be having a little Dillon.

Amy and Dillon announced that they were expecting their fist child on Easter Sunday with a cute Instagram post. Not many were surprised by the news. Back in December, the couple confessed that they were practicing. Jim Bob and Michelle’s niece said that she and her husband were ready to become parents.

Since the baby announcement in April, Amy Duggar has been sharing photos of her growing baby bump. The 32-year-old is halfway through her pregnancy already. She joins a few of her cousins in the expectant mom’s club who are due in the fall. Kendra, Lauren, Anna, and Joy-Anna are all due around the same time. She is sure to have plenty of mommy tips coming from her reality TV cousins.