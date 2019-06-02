Scott Disick Warned Sofia Richie About His ‘Dynamic’ With Kardashian Family Early In The Relationship

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are a couple that many Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans have grown to love. The reality star, 36, and the model, 20, have been going strong since 2017. What’s their secret to making it work? An inside source told Hollywood Life that a big factor in their relationship is Richie’s acceptance of Disick’s close bond with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, especially his ex, Kourtney Kardashian.

According to the source, Disick explained his history with the Kardashian-Jenners to Richie when they first started dating.

“When Sofia signed up to be with Scott, Scott laid it all out there about his ex and the kids and the Kardashians and the way their dynamic works,” they said.

Richie reportedly knew from the beginning that no one could come between Disick and the Kardashian-Jenners, his “eternal family,” but she respects that entirely. The young social media star has comfortably accompanied Disick, Kardashian, and their children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — on family vacations in Finland, Cabo, and more.

The source continued on to say that Richie’s acceptance of Scott’s family values is one of many reasons the two “work so well together.”

Most recently, Richie joined Disick and the Kardashian-Jenners at the Flip It Like Disick star’s birthday party last month, according to E! News. She posed with her boyfriend, Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner, 21, for photo booth pictures and even spent some time chatting casually with Kardashian.

A second source told HL that Disick felt his greatest birthday gift was seeing the two important women in his life getting along so well.

“He’s so happy that there’s no drama between Sofia and Kourtney, He has put in a lot of effort to get everyone to this good place, and now it’s to the point where everyone is on board and it just feels natural to everyone,” the source said.

Spending time with the Kardashian-Jenners reportedly comes easy to Richie already, as she has been friends with Jenner since childhood and has “grown up” with the close-knit family.

Likewise, Kardashian recently revealed in an interview with Paper magazine that she is “most proud” of the bond she has formed with Richie.

Disick and Kardashian dated on and off from 2006 to 2015. The former couple didn’t always see eye-to-eye following their split, but eventually learned to settle their differences for the sake of their children. Now, Disick and Kardashian are excellent examples of proper co-parents and best friends.