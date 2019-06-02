Bregje Heinen Wows Her Fans As She Poses For ‘Maxim’ Magazine’s Highly-NSFW Photo

When it comes to posting raunchy pictures on social media, Dutch model Bregje Heinen is surely a pro. She particularly loves to flaunt her curves in racy pictures on Instagram, which always become her fans’ favorite and gain traction within a matter of a few minutes.

The model recently posed for Maxim magazine — a men’s magazine which is popular worldwide for featuring sexy models wearing skimpy clothes or going completely au naturel.

In the snapshot, the 26-year-old hottie could be seen wearing a transparent shirt with no bra underneath it, which reveals everything. Considering that nudity is not permitted on Instagram, the magazine slightly blurred Bregje’s highly-NSFW picture so as to comply with the policy. Nonetheless, viewers could clearly see the model’s perfectly-round breasts which set pulses immediately racing.

Wearing minimal makeup comprising of dark pink lipstick, the model let her blonde hair down and sported her signature pout to pull off a very sexy pose. She opted for an accessory-free look which added to her simplicity. Per the caption, the picture was captured by famous fashion photographer, Gilles Bensimon, who has photographed many top models of the world.

As the picture was posted on the magazine’s official Instagram page, the pic did not garner as many likes as her other pics do when she posts it on her personal IG page. Still, the picture amassed close to 10,000 likes within a few hours while fans left several comments on the picture to praise the model.

Commenting on the snap, one follower wrote that the model looks “insanely beautiful,” while another one said that Bregje is too hot to handle.

The model has not been very active on her own Instagram page lately but she recently posted an up-close selfie of herself which showed her without any makeup. She tied her hair into a ponytail and wore a black tank top. In the caption, she informed her fans that she will be gaming all weekend.

Despite being a very simple picture, it racked up 4,400 likes and various comments wherein her fans left many compliments for her. This shows that no matter what she wears and what kind of poses she strikes, fans love to see her in all forms.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the former Victoria’s Secret model revealed that she was discovered at the age of 14, which proves that she knows a thing or two about modeling.

Apart from her fashion-industry career, Bregje revealed that she is an abstractionist too, and not only that, but she also has her own art website. This shows that the model is not only about good looks but is multi-talented in the truest sense of the word.