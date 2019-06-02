Roger Stone Says Ex-CIA Director John Brennan ‘Must Be Hung For Treason,’ In Now-Deleted Instagram Post

Donald Trump adviser and friend Roger Stone, facing trial on charges stemming from the Robert Mueller investigation, has posted another inflammatory meme.

Longtime Donald Trump friend and political adviser Roger Stone is facing trial on several charges in an indictment handed down in January by former Russia investigation special counsel Robert Mueller. The special counsel accuses Stone of lying about his contacts with WikiLeaks related to the release of Democratic Party emails hacked by Russian agents.

But Stone has already found himself in trouble with the judge in his case thanks to an Instagram post in February that appeared to target the judge for execution, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

Now, nearly four months after his first Instagram incident, which earned him a stern rebuke, and a full gag order from federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson, Stone may find himself in even more trouble with the judge. Stone posted another message on Instagram, reportedly demanding that former CIA Director John Brennan, who has become an outspoken Trump critic, be “hung for treason,” according to CNN correspondent Brian Stetler, via Twitter.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, deleted the Stone post soon after several users reported it as a violation of the platform’s community guidelines, as CNN national security analyst Sam Vinograd noted via Twitter.

The Daily Beast quoted what was reported as the text of Stone’s Instagram post, which was accompanied by a photo of Brennan.

“This psycho must be charged, tried, and convicted and hung for treason,” the meme posted by Stone read.

A screenshot of the meme was posted online via Newsweek.

Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The violently-worded, anti-Brennan meme was one in a series of Instagram “stories” posted by Stone designed to solicit cash donations from followers to his legal defense fund, according to Newsweek.

In February, Stone posted a meme depicting Judge Jackson adjacent to a crosshairs symbol, widely interpreted to mean that Stone was calling for Jackson to be assassinated, according to The Hill. Stone personally apologized to the judge, but she replied that his apology “rings quite hollow.”

Jackson imposed a full gag order on Stone following the “crosshairs” incident, but earlier this week, foreign policy writer Molly McKew posted to Twitter saying that she had seen Stone giving an interview dubbed into Arabic on the Al-Jazeera television network.

When you're flipping channels in Norway, and catch Roger Stone doing a live Arabic-only (live over-dub, can't hear English) interview on Al Jazeera, and you're pretty sure it's probably violating at least one court order… pic.twitter.com/2Gd92qMuGa — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) May 26, 2019

The interview would appear to violate Jackson’s ban on any public statements or media appearances by Stone. Jackson permitted Stone to raise money for his defense fund via social media, but he was prohibited from making any statements beyond simply proclaiming his innocence. Stone’s trial on obstruction of justice and lying to Congress charges is now set for November 5, according to The Washington Post.