Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Spoke Out About Scott Disick Relationship Because Of Kourtney

Khloe Kardashian recently shared a sweet post in honor of her “brother” Scott Disick for his 36th birthday. However, some fans read too much into the post and claimed that the pair had a relationship that went beyond family and friendship.

According to Hollywood Life, one of Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram followers commented that she believed the reality star had a sexual relationship with Scott Disick, and Khloe didn’t waste any time hitting back at the online critic.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told the social media user that their relationship was platonic and that she felt sad for them because they seemingly don’t have relationships where someone loved and cared for them simply from a friendship perspective.

“Khloe and Scott are completely comfortable with their tight-knit bond they’ve formed. Khloe and Scott have always been extremely close and Khloe always had his back when he was fighting with Kourtney. She’s always been like a peace maker and mediator between the two,” an insider told the outlet.

The source also revealed that Khloe didn’t want her sister, Kourtney, who shares three children with Scott, to feel disrespected in any way, so she decided to speak up.

“She clapped back at a fan to speak the truth, that’s all. Khloe is an extremely passionate person and it did bother her because she didn’t want her sister to feel disrespected at all. Scott supports it fully as the truth is the truth,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, the source says that Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick have forged a close brother and sister relationship over the past decade. Khloe allegedly feels bad that Scott has no other family members after losing both his parents in the span of only three months. His beloved mother, Bonnie died in October 2013, while his dad, Jeffrey, passed away just months later in January 2014.

Kardashian and Disick’s bond is said to be “unbreakable,” and the family is fine with Scott being such an active, important member of their brood.

Despite Khloe hitting back hard at the one fan, she also responded to another Instagram comment that claimed she and Scott would have been perfect for each other in another life.

Khloe sarcastically revealed that she was thinking he would have made a better match for Kourtney.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Scott Disick by watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians or following her on her social media accounts.