After One Store Was Accused Of Profiling SZA, Sephora Will Close More Than 400 Stores For Diversity Training

Sephora will become the latest retailer to close its doors to hold diversity training sessions.

NBC News reports that the beauty conglomerate will close more than 400 stores in the United States to hold diversity training on June 5. The company will reportedly host inclusion workshops for its employees at the participating stores. The stores will also hold workshops for employees in Sephora’s distribution centers and corporate offices. The workshops come one month after R&B singer SZA claimed that she was racially profiled while at a Sephora store in California. The “Drew Barrymore” singer tweeted back in April that she had an encounter with an employee at a Calabasas store, who she nicknamed “Sandy Sephora.” SZA claimed that Sandy called security on her to ensure she didn’t steal anything while she was shopping for Fenty Beauty products. The singer also said that the two women had a “long talk,” about the matter. SZA, born Solana Rowe, was featured in a campaign for the Rihanna-owned brand’s lipstick line. The line is sold exclusively at Sephora and Harvey Nichols stores. Sephora reportedly reached out to SZA after learning of the incident.

“You are a part of the Sephora family, and we are committed to ensuring every member of our community feels welcome and included at our stores,” Sephora said, via Twitter. “We want to let you know we take complaints like this very seriously and are actively working with our teams to address the situation immediately.”

Rihanna also gifted SZA with a Fenty Beauty gift card after learning of the ordeal. The “Work” singer also gave SZA a handwritten note that encouraged her to “Get yo Fenty Beauty in peace.” The “Love Galore” singer recently posted the note on her Instagram page.

Sephora is one of many retailers that have closed its doors to train its employees after a major scandal. Nike and Papa John’s have also implemented training programs after allegations surfaced of employees in their stores racially profiling customers.

In May 2018, Starbucks also closed 8,000 stores for an afternoon after being accused of profiling its customers. The company faced backlash last year after a manager at a Philadelphia store called the police on two black men who were asking to use the store’s restroom. The two men were arrested on the scene due to not buying anything before asking to go to the bathroom. Since then, Starbucks has updated its guest policy and now allows guests to sit in the coffee shops without buying anything.