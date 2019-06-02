New Mother Kim Kardashian’s ‘Best Dad Ever’ Picture Isn’t Quite What Fans Would Expect

Kim Kardashian is now a mother of four. May 10 marked the arrival of her fourth son with husband Kanye West. The 38-year-old makeup mogul had posted a snap of her sleeping newborn, but she has since deleted it – overwhelming backlash over Psalm’s sleep setting was enough for Kim to hit delete.

On June 2, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star updated her Instagram. A caption mentioned a father Kim considered to be the “best.” It wasn’t showing the father of Kim’s own children, though. The KKW Beauty founder had posted an old family photo of her own father Robert Kardashian. The picture showed him holding Kim and her sister Kourtney Kardashian as young children, and the sisters were dressed in pink.

Given that Kim and Kanye are parents who’ve recently made headlines for welcoming a new arrival, fans may well have found themselves a touch thrown by the update. While Kim has clearly referred to her own father with affection, she hasn’t posted a picture of the “dad” she’s frequently seen gushing over on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kanye West isn’t getting a mention today.

Robert Kardashian died in 2003 following a battle with cancer. Today’s throwback picture does not appear to be marking any particular date. Robert was born in February, he died in September, and Father’s Day isn’t until next month.

Kim has given Kanye fatherhood mentions on Instagram before. Last year, she marked Father’s Day with an Instagram snap of Kanye with the couple’s oldest daughter North West.

“Happy Father’s Day babe. Thanks for being such a good dad to our babies! Shout out to all of the amazing dads out there!” Kim captioned the image.

The Kardashian sisters are known for posting photos of their late father. For these famous sisters, the memory of their father lives on. Regardless of Robert Kardashian’s presence in today’s picture though, fans have mostly been commenting on Kim and Kourtney.

“Chicago is that you?” one fan wrote.

Another wrote the exact same thing. Many other comments echoed the thought.

Chicago West (seen below) is Kim’s daughter born in 2018. Her resemblance to Kim is frequently mentioned on social media.

Loading...

“Notice he’s not holding Khloe” one user wrote.

Clearly, the comments section to Kim’s Instagram pictures will always host the odd troll.

The caption to today’s post fully fits the picture it’s reflecting. That said, the words themselves might not be what fans would have been expecting from this new mother. Psalm joins siblings North, Saint, and West.

Fans wishing to see more of Kim and her mega-famous family should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.