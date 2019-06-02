Demi Rose Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Sexy Black Bra On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby has returned to social media after a few days break. The model’s followers were thrilled to see her back online, and loved the sexy photo that she posted in her return.

On Sunday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself looking sporty and sexy as she showed off her world famous curves.

In the snapshot, Demi wears a skimpy black sports bra, which flaunts her ample cleavage, as well as her flat tummy and toned abs. The model completed her look with a pair of tiny black-and-white shorts, which showed off her hourglass figure.

Demi accessorized by sporting a black baseball cap and a pair of black sneakers as she stood in front of a gorgeous desert scene. She had her long, brown hair worn down and styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also donned a natural makeup look for the outing, which included coral blush, thick lashes, and a light pink lip color.

The social media sensation revealed in the caption of the photo that she loves to travel, and that her recent picture was taken in Masada in the south of Israel.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby recently celebrated her 24th birthday. The model spent multiple days celebrating the next phase in her life, and eventually threw a huge Egyptian-themed bash to party with all of her friends.

Mawby dressed as iconic Egyptian queen Cleopatra for the costume party, and later gushed over her friends and family online.

In honor of her birthday, Demi took to Instagram to share a bikini photo, and her thoughts on turning another year older.

“[Twenty-four] today! I feel so happy, grateful to be here and blessed to have what I have. My friends, the love that’s in my life and the support I have got given from you all along my years. I’m ready to take on another year and what it may bring. Thank you for all your birthday wishes! Love you guys,” she told her fans in the caption of a sexy bikini snapshot.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Demi Rose’s career is taking off so much that she’s allegedly weighing her options about moving across the pond from her home in the U.K. in order to live in the United States to further pursue modeling and acting.