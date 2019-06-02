Fans Spot Possible Pregnancy In Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ Picture, ‘Is That A Bump?’

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas’ latest Instagram update is getting the platform talking. On June 2, the actress updated her account with a romantic Romeo & Juliet-themed snap. It showed the 36-year-old looking up at her 26-year-old husband in a staircase setting. With Nick Jonas standing behind railings and Priyanka below, the photo definitely reflected the iconic Shakespeare play and movie scene.

While her husband came clad in black and white, Priyanka wore mustard yellow. Her tight skirt and matching top now seems to be the main talking point in the post’s comments section. Fans are wondering if this newly-married star is pregnant.

“Who else feels Priyanka is pregnant?” one fan wrote.

Receiving 155 likes within 30 minutes, the comment quickly rose to be one of the top comments.

“Is that a bump?” another wrote.

The question was asked over and over.

“It is just me or does PC looks [sic] kinda pregnant???” was one probe.

“Are you pregnant.. You like [sic] kinda pregnant..Sorry if thats [sic] rude” was another.

Questions of a possible pregnancy quickly turned from individual comments into debates. Fans appeared to be arguing. Many agreed that Chopra might be debuting a baby bump. Others weren’t so sure. One fan wrote that Priyanka would unlikely be pregnant given that she is “always drinking.” Another simply felt that the star’s personal life isn’t Instagram’s business.

As one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples, Priyanka and Nick have been making headlines since day one. Their lavish 2018 wedding threw fans endless pictures from India – the nuptials were anything but low-key. Fans have been waiting for Chopra to announce a pregnancy ever since she and her husband tied the knot in December of last year.

As People reported in February of this year though, it may be quite a wait before the couple welcomes a little one. The star spoke to reporters at the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic.

“We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much. We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way.”

A dedicated fanbase will nearly always want children from a Hollywood couple. When one half of that couple is inching their way towards 40, the desire will be more intense. Fans are quite simply desperate to see this happy couple become a family.

Priyanka has not announced a pregnancy. Fans wishing to stay up-to-date with her life should follow her Instagram.