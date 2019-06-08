American Model Zita Vass Shows Off Her Bronzed Body In Animal-Print Bikini

American model and actress Zita Vass is no stranger to flaunting her voluptuous figure on Instagram.

The model recently took to her page and stunned everyone with a new up-close bikini snapshot – one which became an instant hit. In the snap, the 26-year-old model was featured wearing a low-cut animal-print bikini through which she showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

Zita used artificial tanning and bronze makeup all over her body to pull off a very sultry look.

The model accessorized with silver hoop earrings and a pair of chic sunglasses. In terms of her aesthetics, Zita opted for a full face of makeup, comprising a soft-pink lipstick and lots of bronzer to accentuate her well-defined features. Finally, she let her brunette tresses down and tilted her head to one side to strike a pose.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in Miami, while she informed her fans in the caption that the photo shoot was carried out for the new campaign of Guess. She also wrote that she can’t wait to share more pictures from the same photo shoot with her fans.

Within less than a day of having been posted, and as of the writing of this article, the picture accrued more than 8,200 likes and almost 200 comments wherein fans praised the hot model for her amazing curves as well as her sense of style.

Prior to posting the said snap, the model stunned her fans with a risqué video wherein Zita could be seen wearing a peach-colored bikini to flaunt her enviable curves.

In the video, the model could be seen filming herself in the mirror while showing off her amazing body to the viewers.

In the caption, she informed her fans that she stopped drinking alcohol more than four months ago and has witnessed a remarkable change in her body, mind, and spirit.

The video was viewed more than 28,500 times and fans left almost 300 comments on the pic to praise the hottie.

Commenting on the pic, one of her fans said that Zita has an amazing figure, while another one thanked her for motivating others and wrote that she will also be avoiding alcohol from now on.

Other fans also praised her for her healthy lifestyle choices and also talked about their personal fitness goals. Zita tried replying to each comment individually which encouraged her followers to post more comments.

According to an article by Maxim, the San Diego native rose to fame after being featured in the magazine’s Hometown Hottie section. After that, the blonde bombshell landed multiple spots in the magazine’s international editions, including a six-page spread in Maxim Australia and the cover of Maxim South Africa.

That apart, Zita also has acting chops, as she appeared on How I Met Your Mother, Californication, and David Arquette’s indie TV movie Truck’d Up.