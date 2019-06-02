Beyonce Channels Her Inner Lion Queen At Tina Knowles’ Wearable Art Gala

Beyonce celebrated her latest film role by sporting a Lion King-inspired look at her mother, Tina Knowles’, annual Wearable Art Gala event.

The “Flawless” singer shared multiple photos from the costume gala on Sunday. In the pics, she is rocking a sequined gold jumpsuit with a fierce lion displayed on the front. To accessorize with her outfit, Beyonce added a gold, shimmery cape, which was drenched in feathers to act as the lion’s mane. The talented star also wore matching open-toed heels as she took pictures in front of a gold backdrop. Beyonce’s signature blonde tresses were bone straight, showing off her gold, extravagant makeup look. E! News reports that the outfit is a custom design from Georges Hobeika. The photo of Bey was shared with her 128 million followers and received 3.1 million likes at the time of writing. The singer also racked up more than 40,000 comments from her fans.

“Ok Nala we see you,” one follower said.

“You did THAT!! Yesssss Gawd,” another follower chimed in, followed by multiple heart eye emoji.

The “Drunk In Love” songstress also took the opportunity to share a post of herself with her daughter Blue Ivy, 8. In an Instagram video, the mother and daughter are singing along to “Circle of Life” from the Disney motion picture. Beyonce also shared a photo of Blue in her look for the Wearable Art Gala. The celebrity kiddo opted to wear a bright yellow couture gown with short, puffy sleeves. The dress also had a tribal piece around Blue’s neckline, and she wore a matching headpiece for the Saturday night’s festivities. Blue also wore gold sandals for the event.

The Wearable Art Gala was held in Santa Monica, California. Fellow Destiny’s Child members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were also in attendance. Other celebrity sightings included Steve Harvey, Holly Robinson Peete, Tiffany Haddish and Tyler Perry. The theme for the night, “A Journey to the Pride Lands,” was reportedly inspired by the upcoming CGI reboot of The Lion King.

Back in April, the official trailer for The Lion King was released, and fans of the classic film were able to see the familiar cartoons live. E! reports that in addition to Beyonce, the live-action film’s star-studded cast also includes Donald Glover (Simba), Billy Eichner (Timon), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), John Oliver (Zazu), James Earl Jones(Mufasa) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar). The film is set to release in theaters on July 19.

Fans of the “Get Me Bodied” singer can check out her Instagram page for more updates.