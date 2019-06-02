Aussie Model Natalie Roser Flaunts Her Full, Perfect Derriere In Thong Bikini In New Slow-Motion Video

One of the most beautiful women in the world by any measure, Australian model Natalie Roser knows exactly how to set hearts aflutter and imaginations alight. Frequently taking to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram in order to tease and tantalize her army of admirers with an array of sexy snapshots, the Aussie stunner left very little to the imagination in her most recent share — one captured from the idyllic Turks and Caicos Islands.

In this particular video clip, the blonde bombshell is seen sporting a barely-there two-piece black bikini, her athletic and attractive figure on full display. Natalie shoots a wry look at the photographer before stepping dramatically into the surf, turning her back — and backside — towards the camera lens. The slow-motion effect applied to the clip at this point in time has the effect of drawing one’s eyes towards Natalie’s pert posterior, one clad only in almost invisible thong bottoms. A few seconds pass, and then the footage returns to its usual speed.

At this point, Natalie shoots a beaming smile at her audience, coyly suggesting — without speaking a word — that she knows exactly what was so captivating about the clip. The model’s fun-loving and free-spirited nature bubbles to the surface in this beachy bit of video, her irrepressible charm and raw sex appeal commingling to create a sensual and entertaining bit of content.

In the caption attached to the cheeky video clip, Natalie Roser gave a shoutout to her promotional partners, also pointing out that while the slow-motion camera effect may have been cliche, her location certainly wasn’t. Her happiness was evident — both in the caption and in the sun-drenched slow-motion video — and Natalie’s fans and followers quickly swarmed the share. The post was awarded over 18,000 likes and 400-plus comments in relatively short order, having only been posted for a matter of hours.

“BABEST OF BABES,” fellow bikini model Alyssa Lynch wrote in Natalie’s comments section, her text capitalized. Alyssa included a trio of heart-eyed emoji for even greater emphasis on her words.

“THE BEST! DYNAMITE!” a second supporter gushed, barely able to contain their enthusiasm over the clip.

“Perfect beach with the perfect girl,” a third admirer remarked, adding a lone flame emoji to the tail end of their message.

When she’s not hitting the beach in style, Natalie can be seen focusing on her most recent business ventures. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, the beauty from Down Under has recently launched her own inclusive lingerie line, Rose and Bare, and is setting it up to be quite successful.