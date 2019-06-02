‘B&B’ Recap For Friday, May 31: Xander Demands Answers

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, May 31, states that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) wanted his last night with Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to be special. Liam felt that they were happiest when they spent time together in Italy. As such, he cooked an Italian meal to remind them of more pleasant times. The nearly-divorced couple talked about Beth and how different their lives would have been had she made it. Hope said that she would always love Liam. They danced and kissed as they celebrated their love.

At Forrester Creations, Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) demanded some answers from Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes). He had heard her and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) saying that Beth was alive. He wanted to know if it was true that the infant was alive. After much prodding, Zoe finally admitted that the baby was alive.

She told him the story of her father being Hope’s doctor on Catalina Island, per SheKnows Soaps. In a moment of desperation, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had swapped the babies and told Hope that her baby had died. He wanted to sell the baby to an adoptive family because he urgently needed to pay off his gambling debt.

She then revealed that Xander knew who the adoptive mother was. She told him that the baby was with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Xander was floored. He wanted to know why Zoe had not told Hope the truth. He was determined to let her know that Beth was alive.

Steffy opened the door to Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). Father and son came bearing gifts of stuffed bunnies for the girls, per Soap Central. Steffy said that Phoebe and Kelly were lucky to have a cousin like Douglas, while Douglas felt that they were lucky because they had a mother. Steffy said that Caroline would have been very proud of him because he was so brave. The girls began to cry and she took him into their room.

Later, Thomas looked at the portrait of Steffy and Liam on the wall. She entered the room and they began to talk about Hope and Liam breaking up. Steffy felt that Douglas wasn’t the only person who would benefit. Thomas admitted that he still loved Hope. He also felt that Steffy wanted a future with Liam.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.