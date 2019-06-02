Christina Aguilera Announces A New Latin Album In The Making

Christina Aguilera is burning up the Las Vegas strip with her new residency in Sin City. As The Inquisitr reported yesterday, Aguilera began that residency on Friday at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino’s Zappos Theater. During “Christina Aguilera: The Xperience” the next night, the star announced that she is working on a Latin album.

According to a number of news outlets, including People, this proclamation came as Aguilera was about to belt out her hit song, “Desnudate.”

“Let’s not forget: the Latin album is coming!” Christina was quoted as saying.

Aguilera, who originally hails from Staten Island, is the daughter of an Ecuadorian man named Fausto. This means that the Latin aspect of her DNA is probably part of what propels this diverse artist to present that side of her. As for her musical abilities, Aguilera likely gleaned some of those via her mom, Shelley, who is also a singer.

“Desnudate” keeps a techno beat and includes lyrics in both English and Spanish. The bilingual song, imbedded below, uses provocative words like “naked” and “fetishes” to get its point across. In other words, the single with a name that translates to “undress” is very sexual in nature. By way of background, “Desnudate” was written by Christina along with Claude Kelly and Christopher Stewart. It dropped in 2010 as a steamy cut on Aguilera’s Bionic album.

Bionic is deemed a pop offering, whereas Aguilera’s other works fall into a multitude of musical genres. That said, the Latin album she spoke about during her Las Vegas residency yesterday will be the first of that genre for this complicated talent.

Loading...

The 38-year old, a child star and former member of The Mickey Mouse Club, has sold more than 75 million albums in the United States. Her music, much of which she writes for herself and others, is a hit parade of melodies ranging from iconic ballads like Whitney Houston’s “I Love the Lord” to “Say Something” from A Great Big World, to her first hit single, “Genie In A Bottle.” The latter made the top of Billboard‘s Hot 100 two decades ago.

Christina Aguilera is just beginning to rock out for her Las Vegas residency while also promising a new Latin album to add to the more than a dozen already recorded. To say this fiery singer-songwriter’s red hot beat goes on is an understatement.

For ticket and show information for Christina Aguilera’s residency called “Christina Aguilera: The Xperience” and presented in Las Vegas at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater through October, head here.