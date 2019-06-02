Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha Curry Teases Flawless Decolletage, Toned Thighs In Latest Instagram Post

While Ayesha Curry may be best known for being the beautiful and loving wife to NBA star Steph Curry, she is making a name for herself in her own right, as well. The raven-haired bombshell frequently takes to popular social media site Instagram to share slices of her very interesting and unique life with her army of fans, and she did just that in her most recent post.

In this particular share — one comprised of two different still images — Ayesha can be seen rocking a neon green dress which hugs her every curve. In the first picture, Ayesha is pictured standing up beneath a blacklight, her brightly colored dress seeming to pop out of the photographic frame. With what appears to be a denim duster slung back over her shoulders, the sleeves enrobing her arms, Ayesha’s lips appear parted in the midst of a genuine belly laugh.

In the second photo of the series, Ayesha strikes a more sultry pose, backgrounded by brickwork. Her lips are parted in a sensual pout, painted red. Her iconic dark locks are styled in a center part, cascading down in severely straight strands in an elegant yet sexy look. The plunging neckline of her cocktail dress showcases her flawless decolletage, the barest hint of cleavage also presenting itself. Ayesha accessorized her nightlife look with a delicate necklace, multicolored boots, a bling-encrusted ring, and fire engine red fingernails.

In the very brief caption attached to the two images, Ayesha Curry made a quick joke about the blacklight while also speaking to her inner beauty. Despite the brevity of her commentary, her fans seemed to really enjoy the share, quickly lavishing over 130,000 likes and 2,100-plus comments upon it.

“Yesss,” fellow model and Instagram influencer Jordyn Woods wrote, capping off her comment with a flame emoji and a heart-eyed emoji.

“Ooot [sic] showing more skin ok shorty,” a second supporter quipped, leaving a pair of eyes and a flame in terms of emoticons.

“May I ask who designed the boots? Soooo cooool,” a third fan remarked, clearly infatuated with Ayesha’s colorful footwear.

Meanwhile, reality TV star Lala Kent responded to Ayesha’s two pictures by simply leaving a quartet of romantic emoji in the comments section.

Recently, Ayesha has been making headlines for more romantic reasons. As HuffPost details, her and her husband have bonded over a shared love for Canadian candy — and a deep infatuation with the city of Toronto.

The favored candy which won Steph’s heart, when Ayesha handed him a bag? The candy in question is Maynard’s famous Fuzzy Peaches, per HuffPost.