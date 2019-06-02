Donald Trump’s Impeachment Is Coming, Says Top Democrat James Clyburn

Support for moving forward with impeachment proceedings for President Donald Trump continues to grow — a CNN poll suggests that Americans in favor of the move has reached 54 percent, up from 43 percent in December, as The Inquisitr reported.

Now, Vox reports that House Majority Whip Representative James Clyburn said Sunday that he believes President Donald Trump’s impeachment is coming in due time.

Clyburn made the comment in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, suggesting that the House Democrats are trying to work methodically to build what House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called an “ironclad” case against the president.

“We’re trying to take our time and do this right. I don’t see this as being out of whack with what people’s aspirations are.”

But regardless of the timeline, when Tapper asked Clyburn if Trump will face impeachment eventually, he was clear about his feelings.

“Yes, that’s exactly what I feel,” he said.

Impeachment talk has increased since Robert Mueller broke his silence last week on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections, and confirmed that his findings did not prove Trump’s innocence in regards to obstruction of justice.

As The Inquisitr reported, California Republican Devin Nunes believes special counsel Robert Mueller held his press conference to push for Trump’s impeachment.

“You just have to ask yourself, sitting back thinking about it: What was that press conference all about yesterday? To light the fuse for impeachment.”

Still, not everyone is convinced that impeaching Trump is the right move. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is one such individual, suggesting that it might not be the best decision for the country, per The Inquisitr.

In an interview on ABC’s This Week with host George Stephanopoulos, Schiff suggested that impeaching the president could be pointless, as the Republican-controlled Senate would not likely convict the president. He further claimed that the House is going to do what’s best for the country.

“The speaker has not reached the conclusion, and I haven’t had either, that it’s best for the country to put us through an impeachment proceeding that we know is destined for failure in the Senate.”

Others — including over 50 lawmakers — are supportive of impeaching Trump. But it appears that Pelosi is fighting against an impeachment inquiry, which could be the reason that her approval rating has sunk to 40 percent — lower than the president’s 43 percent.

An alternative to impeachment is formally censuring Trump, which only requires a House majority. However, it would not remove Trump from office, and would most likely have difficulty making it past the Senate.