Donald Trump Says Mexico Is Abusing The United States

After facing sharp criticism for the recently announced tariffs against Mexico, Donald Trump sent out a series of posts on Twitter, calling out the country as an “abuser of the United States,” warning Mexico that the U.S. “has had enough.”

Early Sunday morning, the president issued a series of messages on social media that take aim at Mexico, as well as the people who have criticized his latest policy aimed at stopping undocumented immigrants from crossing the southern U.S. border.

“People have been saying for years that we should talk to Mexico. The problem is that Mexico is an ‘abuser’ of the United States, taking but never giving. It has been this way for decades. Either they stop the invasion of our Country by Drug Dealers, Cartels, Human Traffickers….” he wrote, adding, “….Coyotes and Illegal Immigrants, which they can do very easily, or our many companies and jobs that have been foolishly allowed to move South of the Border, will be brought back into the United States through taxation (Tariffs). America has had enough!”

Trump also lashed out at Democrats on Twitter, saying that they had done “nothing” to address the issue of illegal immigration in the country, and warning followers that things could be resolved quickly if progressives would vote for Republican policies.

He then reassured his followers in another Twitter post that the wall at the southern border, a key element of his administration, is currently under construction, despite Democrat-led lawsuits and attempts to stop it.

It’s not just avocados. President Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on Mexican imports could affect prices for cars, televisions, clothing, alcohol and the fuel that Mexico regularly sends to the U.S. https://t.co/nNMSjrir1L — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 2, 2019

Trump announced that he planned to impose a tariff on all goods coming in from Mexico starting at 5 percent beginning June 10, and gradually increasing to 10 percent. If the country didn’t do something to stem the tide of immigration, Trump said that eventually, the tariffs would top out at 25 percent.

Trump’s administration has supported his plan, despite objections from business leaders and members of his own party. Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, said that conditions on the border need to improve dramatically before the president would consider removing the tariffs, according to The Washington Post.

Mulvaney also blamed Democrats for the tariffs, saying that since they wouldn’t work with Republicans to come to an agreement, the president was forced to take action.

On the other hand, leaders from the Republican party, like Sen. John Neel Kennedy said that the tariffs are a mistake and would harm the American economy if they were implemented.

Trump has repeatedly doubled down on his plan, making it clear that he intends to impose the tariff, regardless of the criticism he has received.