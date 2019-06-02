Bikini Models Devin Brugman, Natasha Oakley Flaunt Flawless Figures In Stunning Beachside Snap

Swimwear designers, bikini models, and Instagram starlets Devin Brugman and Natasha Oakley have shared hundreds of sizzling shots via their social media pages over the past few years. Combined, the two ladies have more than 3 million people following their sultry snaps, and the latest one is sending fans into a frenzy.

Those who follow Brugman and Oakley know that the two have been friends for years. As The Daily Mail recently noted, several years ago, Devin and Natasha started a company called Monday Active Swimwear together, and they regularly wear their own designs. On Sunday, Natasha shared a photo featuring both models, along with a pony, and this snap quickly got temperatures skyrocketing.

Oakley posted the shot on Instagram, which was taken in Bali. As The Inquisitr recently noted, both Natasha and Devin spent some time on the Indonesian island recently, and they have shared quite a few photographs from the trip.

The two stunning bikini babes are walking together along a beach right at the edge of the ocean, with a pony walking between them. Both Natasha and Devin are barefoot as they walk through the sand.

Brugman’s hair appears to be wet, and her brunette locks are swept back over her forehead. Oakley’s blonde waves are hanging in a beachy, wind-blown loose style over her shoulders. Both ladies are wearing delicate gold necklaces, and the setting is perfect for highlighting their Monday Active bikinis.

Both Brugman and Oakley are wearing bikinis that show off their taut abs and long, athletic legs. While each bikini has slightly different features and fits, both Devin and Natasha are flaunting a fair amount of cleavage in their outfits, and their bronzed, curvy figures look like perfection in the golden lighting of this enticing beach setting.

The Australian-born Oakley has 2 million followers on Instagram, and within a matter of hours, nearly 25,000 of them had demonstrated their love for this latest post. There were also numerous comments from fans who loved the sexy shot of the two ladies together.

There is no doubt that both Natasha and Devin turned plenty of heads as they strolled along the beach in Bali. Oakley and Brugman know how to strike a sexy pose. and their bikini designs never miss the mark in terms of highlighting their most jaw-dropping assets.

Whether they are photographed together or individually, Devin Brugman and Natasha Oakley send pulses racing with their sexy bikini shots. Both women are at the top of their game these days, and their followers are always anxious to see what they have to share next.