Kim Kardashian Is Being Used By Inmate She Is Trying To Free, According To Victim’s Mom

Kim Kardashian has been working hard to help free convicted murderer Kevin Cooper. But according to TMZ, the mother of one of the victims that Cooper allegedly killed thinks that the inmate is using Kim Kardashian in order to get off of death row.

Mary Ann Hughes says that Kim isn’t well-versed enough in the crimes that Cooper committed, and that the reality star needs to read the evidence before she continues to work to free the man.

In 1983, Mary Ann’s son, Christopher, who was 11 years old at the time, was at a sleepover with some friends near his home in Chino Hills, California. He was murdered that night, and prosecutors alleged that Cooper used a hatchet to kill Christopher, along with three other of the neighbors in the house, Doug and Peggy Ryen, and their daughter, Jessica. The Ryens’ 8-year-old son survived the incident.

“[Kim] obviously has not read all of the actual evidence — she has bought into half truths perpetrated by the defense,” Mary Ann said. “If she actually sat down and read the transcripts of all the trials and appeals, she would be sick to her stomach to be in the same room with him.”

The grieving mother also told the news outlet that she felt sick watching Kim embrace Cooper in photos that were posted on social media.

“It makes me feel sick to my stomach and I pity her. For what she’s doing to us, there’s nothing to justify what she’s doing to us, the immense pain she is causing us,” Mary Ann said.

I had an emotional meeting with Kevin Cooper yesterday at San Quentin’s death row. I found him to be thoughtful and honest and I believe he is innocent of the crimes for which he was convicted. pic.twitter.com/FveajjjA5y — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 1, 2019

Loading...

While Kim has battled to help free numerous inmates who claim they were unjustly put behind bars, Mary Ann says that the Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s star is making a mistake this time around. She says that Cooper’s lawyers “are using her for her reality show status because they can’t use the truth to try to help Kevin Cooper. The truth just condemns him.”

The mother also said that she thinks the evidence is clear and compelling, contradicting Kim and her team’s belief that Cooper was framed for the crime. According to Mary Ann, there is no way that amount of evidence could be planted in order to convict the wrong person.

She also pointed out that a victim who claims to have been raped by Cooper testified during the murder trial, which is something Mary Ann thinks Kim should consider.