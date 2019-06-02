‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Crop Top, Skintight Jeans

One of the most curvaceous figures on the social media scene, Anastasiya Kvitko has been dubbed the “Russian Kim Kardashian” by several outlets, including Sputnik News. Having attained the name for her seeming similarity to fellow full-figured celebrity Kim Kardashian, it is apparent that Anastasiya is more than content to allow the comparison in terms of raising her already prominent profile. Currently, the Instagram influencer and model can lay claim to just shy of 10 million individual followers on the popular social media platform, with that number growing by the day.

Now, in her most recent share made to the platform, Anastasiya is showing her audience precisely why she has become so famous. Her killer curves nearly spill free of the confines of her skintight apparel — a daring yellow crop top and an equally brave set of denim jeans doing their best to cover her curvy figure. Her feminine silhouette is in full evidence in this particular photo, her ample bust and rounded derriere the focal points of the image. Her sex appeal undeniable, Anastasiya’s iconic tawny tresses are styled in long, loose waves which tumble freely down her back.

Her makeup look is equally on point, a bit of bronzer and concealer working together to smooth her already even complexion. Her pretty eyes are framed by elegant, luxurious lashes, and her lips are parted in a breathy, sensual smile.

In the caption attached to the striking snapshot, Anastasiya Kvitko gave a shoutout to her hair stylist and photographer — clearly content to let her body do the majority of the talking for her. If her fans minded, they didn’t let it show, quickly lavishing over 59,000 likes and 1,000-plus comments in response to the steamy post in relatively short order.

“So do i…. And…I love something else,” one admirer wrote, clearly implying that something more carnal in nature was dominating their thoughts.

“You are so stunning omg,” a second supporter quipped, capping off their comment with a pair of romantic emoticons.

“I like the hair, face, chest and that booty [devil emoji],” a third fan remarked, making their appreciation for the model plain.

Anastasiya Kvitko has been making headlines most recently for having been targeted by misogynist trolls, per HuffPost. Frequently criticizing her appearance, alluding to her pictures as having been digitally doctored, and leaving mean comments about her on Instagram — these trolls seem to have targeted the “Russian Kim Kardashian,” in particular.

For her part, Anastasiya seems to pay them little mind. Her growing following and her cheeky attitude appear to have held her in good stead, and her fans can’t wait to see what she might post next.