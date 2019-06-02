Thonged Valentina Fradegrada Flashes Scandalous Sideboob On Beach, Admits Captions Aren’t ‘My Things’

Valentina Fradegrada’s 1.8 million Instagram followers might mostly stem from her native Italy, but this model is conquering the platform on a global level. Her latest update is sending fans a super-raunchy display, and it isn’t leaving much to the imagination.

On Sunday, Valentina updated her Instagram. The beachy snap shows the brunette squatting down on sands near crystal-clear waters. While Valentina’s swimsuit is appropriate for the beach, it’s sending fans a provocative vibe – the one-piece is thonged, low-cut, and flashing some serious sideboob. With her curves on display and her skin glowing in the sun, Fradegrada is looking nothing short of sensational. The snap has taken in her curvaceous rear, toned thighs, slender waist, and all-around tan. It’s also flaunting her small tattoos.

Valentina was snapped looking right at the camera. She has, however, admitted that taking to captions isn’t really her jam. The caption did acknowledge today’s swimwear, though. Valentina has given a shoutout to affordable clothing brand Fashion Nova. Her photo also tagged both Fashion Nova and the brand’s menswear range – the latter was mentioned in the caption. Fans don’t appear to have noticed. Given their comments, they’re focusing on the model herself.

“Photo speaks for itself,” one fan wrote.

“Looking so beautiful” was another comment.

Valentina is making a name for herself on Instagram. Her innocent or suggestive selfies have become somewhat of a trademark. That also applies to her underboob-flashing tees – Valentina has a certain knack for rocking impossibly tiny and cut-off tops. With this level of skin on show, though, today’s update has a touch of the scandalous feel to it.

Fradegrada updates her account from various locations. Today’s geotag suggests her to be in The Bahamas. While many updates come from Valentina’s native Italy, there have been enough U.S. posts to confirm that she has spent time stateside. Earlier this year, Valentina attended the Coachella music festival in California. As The Inquisitr reported back in April, Valentina went fully topless as the annual music event.

Fradegrada’s visits to California may be brief, but this sensation does appear to have her eye on Hollywood. Her Instagram account follows major celebrity faces, including Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. She also follows some of fashion’s biggest “it” girls – Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, and Hailey Bieber are all followed.

Today’s racy snap had racked up over 43,000 likes within 30 minutes of being posted. Clearly, this model doesn’t need an elaborate caption to rake in her fans.