Husband Of Missing Connecticut Woman Jennifer Dulos Taken Into Custody

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old Connecticut mother of five, hasn't been seen since May 24.

Jennifer Dulos is a 50-year-old mother of five from New Canaan, Connecticut. She’s been missing since May 24, when she was last seen dropping her kids off at school. While the search continues for Jennifer, her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, has been arrested for his possible connection to her disappearance. On Saturday, Police also took Fotis’ girlfriend, 44-year-old Michelle Troconis, into custody. Both are being treated as suspects and have been charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, according to ABC News.

Jennifer and Fotis have had a rocky past, as court documents show. Jennifer discovered that her husband was having an affair in March of 2017, and they soon after discussed separation. In the past, she has accused her estranged husband of demonstrating threatening and controlling behavior, at times being verbally abusive. After one particular incident, she filed for an emergency order in hopes of being granted primary custody of their five children but was ultimately denied. As a result, the pair had been sharing custody of their kids while they moved forward with divorce proceedings.

Jennifer detailed a harrowing incident in which her husband became irrationally furious with her because she had scheduled activities for their children to do on a Sunday morning when he had different plans in mind. She described Fotis’ desperate desire for their children to go on to become professional water skiers some day. The kids reportedly didn’t interest in the sport but were afraid to go against their father’s wishes because of his temper.

Jennifer claims that he chased her up the stairs and didn’t let her leave until she screamed for help.

“He got within inches of me face and berated me. I was scared and tried to leave the room. He followed me upstairs and into a bedroom, where he shut the door and blocked it so that I was trapped as he verbally attacked me and physically intimidated me. Having no way to escape the room other than a second story window, I screamed until my husband became nervous that his cousins, who were visiting the home, would hear me.”

The children’s babysitter and their daughter reportedly witnessed the entire incident.

Jennifer also said that Fotis later threatened her even further, by claiming he would take her children away from her if she did not agree to the divorce settlement he was asking for. To further intimidate her, he informed her that he’d recently purchased a gun.

Jennifer’s family is still holding on to hope that she will be found alive.