Noah Cyrus Wears Nothing But Crop Top & Panties On Instagram

Noah Cyrus is continuing to post racy photos to her social media.

On Sunday, Miley Cyrus’ little sister took to her Instagram account to share two photos of herself wearing nothing but a pair of red lace panties and a skimpy crop top.

In the photos, Noah is seen sporting the risque ensemble, which included the panties and a white crop top that left little to the imagination and showcased her flat tummy and toned abs.

The photos are extremely dark, and hard to see. Noah stands outside at 5:23 a.m. as the sun is coming up behind her. She has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fall down her back and over her shoulders as she smokes a cigarette.

In another post that Noah shared shortly after, she is seen listening to her “favorite song,” which is “Glass in the Park” by Alex Turner. Cyrus claims that her friends had caught her “deep” into her feelings and very “stoned,” as she can be seen puffing on a cigarette and blowing smoke in the clip as the mellow music plays in the background.

Earlier this week, Noah posted two other photos of herself in her underwear. In one photo, she wears a see-through crop top, while in another, she goes completely topless.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah Cyrus has been making waves in the music world, just like her big sister Miley. Last year, she had a huge hit with the song “Make Me,” which also featured singer Labrinth.

However, because she comes from a famous family she is often asked about the success of her sister Miley and/or her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, which she claims makes her crazy.

Loading...

“It drives me f*****g nuts, but like, I mean, what are you going to do? It’s the reason I talk to a therapist three times a week, I swear. It’s crazy. It’s just like, it’s annoying whenever you put your hard work into something and people don’t recognize it for what it is,” Noah told Billboard last year of always being asked about her family.

In addition, Noah spoke out about going public about her struggle with mental health and depression.

“I was telling the truth about myself. I was telling people how I really feel and how I really am, and the reaction from them was, ‘Yeah, me too.’ And that’s what I wanted, for us to be able to talk about it,” she stated.

Fans can see more of Noah Cyrus’ racy photos by following her on Instagram.