Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She Joined ‘Black Mirror’ For Season 5

The fifth season of science fiction anthology series Black Mirror is set to release on June 5 for a shortened three-episode season packed with many familiar faces. Digital Spy reports that pop star Miley Cyrus plays fictional pop singer Ashley O in the episode “Rachel, Jack, and Ashley Too,” which she told BBC Radio 1 drew from some of her own personal experiences in the music industry for influence, as The Inquisitr reported.

In a more recent interview with The Guardian, the “We Can’t Stop” singer delved more into her appearance on the show and why she was drawn to the project.

“I think it’s an important story that needs to be told, such a realistic take on what it’s like working in the music industry.”

“It really portrays the overt exploitation of artists and that numbers usually eclipse the creative most of the time,” she continued.

Cyrus also said that many characteristics of the Black Mirror world portrayed in her episode are “eerily” familiar.

“You can see it playing out in the media right now. There’s huge similarities with what we see in pop music today.”

Black Mirror‘s interactive movie Bandersnatch was released last December and gave viewers the ability to make decisions that affected the storyline. The film was supposed to be part of Season 5, but after realizing that it was going to take the same amount of work as a regular season — as well as potential viewing and compatibility issues across devices — series creator Charlie Brooker decided to make it a standalone episode.

Charlie Brooker says #BlackMirror's Miley Cyrus episode might 'piss some people off'https://t.co/KmhQ1AAj6N pic.twitter.com/rza9pqklhe — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) June 2, 2019

In a Gadgets 360 interview, co-showrunner Annabel Jones spoke about how Bandersnatch turned out, suggesting that it went as well as it could have.

“You know, it’s quite a risk and a gamble, making something like this because you’re not sure what people’s expectations are going to be.”

Jones added that she was grateful for the BAFTA TV nomination for Single Drama in the U.K., as well as the win the team took at the Nebula Awards for Best Game Writing. She said that it’s interesting that both television and gaming communities have warmly received the show as an “interesting narrative experience.”

In the same Gadgets 360 interview, Brooker said that the Black Mirror team has experienced every possible reaction to Bandersnatch in the months since its release, and he noted that the response has been “really good” as a whole. He also noted that other people are taking similar stabs at interactive episodes, including the team behind Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.