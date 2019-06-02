UFC Ring Girl Brittney Palmer Flaunts Sculpted Booty In Boyshort Bikini Bottoms In Sun-Drenched Snapshot

One of the most beautiful women in the business of mixed martial arts, Brittney Palmer is a UFC ring girl to keep an eye on. Frequently taking to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram to show off her best poses — and outfits — to her grand audience of admirers, the tawny-haired bombshell rarely disappoints. In her most recent Instagram share, a post which reached her 1.1 million followers approximately an hour ago, Brittney stuns while drenched in sunlight.

In this particular image, Brittney stands with her back facing the camera, her left hand on a large frond belonging to a nearby fern or shrub of some sort. Her incredibly athletic figure is on full display, and the pose allows her fans and followers to get a good glimpse at her pert posterior. Clad in a scanty two-piece bikini with boyshort bottoms and a tiny top — both peach in color — the octagon girl is sure to impress her most serious devotees. Her sculpted derriere, toned thighs, and long, slender legs feature prominently in the sun-drenched snapshot, and her hourglass silhouette and strong, muscular back are also on display.

The model and entertainer’s iconic golden tresses are styled in carefree beach-babe waves, cascading down about her neck and shoulders with reckless abandon. She gazes at an unknown subject to the right of the photographic frame, her lips parted in a sensual, curious expression.

In the very brief caption attached to the share, Brittney Palmer hinted at her birthday — which lands on June 24, per Famous Birthdays — while also giving a shoutout to her astrological sign. The sea was also mentioned in the caption, along with a cresting wave emoji. Despite the relative brevity of her message — with Brittney clearly confident enough in her body to let it do the talking for her — her fans absolutely fell in love with the snapshot, quickly lavishing over 8,000 likes and 140-plus comments upon it.

“Let’s celebrate in Chicago 🙂 will u be there? Look amazing [heart emoji],” fellow model Kendra Lust wrote, hoping to perhaps hook up with Brittney should they be in the same place at the same time.

“Very beautiful lady and body,” a second supporter remarked, keeping their message straightforward.

“Perfect figure hun,” a third admirer quipped, capping off their complimentary comment with a trio of kissing lips emoji.

Frequently seen in the company of fellow UFC ring girl — and good friend — Arianny Celeste, it appears that Brittney preferred to go solo in this share. Her army of fans didn’t seem to care, however, and likely await her next share with anticipation and excitement.