Rudy Giuliani Calls Robert Mueller A ‘Joke’ Who ‘Made A Complete Fool Of Himself’

Last week, Robert Mueller broke his silence on the United States’ investigation into possible Russian interference during the 2016 presidential elections, as The Inquisitr previously reported. He largely reiterated the findings of the report, i.e. the fact that President Donald Trump was not exonerated, and the evidence that Russian executed “multiple, systematic efforts” to interfere with the election.

Now, Newsweek reports that Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, doesn’t think very highly of Mueller’s decision to make a statement.

“What a joke. I think Mueller has made a complete fool out of himself.”

“Even more than, well not more than [former FBI Director James] Comey,” he continued.

“Imagine saying ‘the report speaks for itself’ and then speaking for nine minutes and not saying anything except little hints to the fawning Democrats who want some excuse to impeach, even though the president didn’t do anything wrong. And this guy couldn’t find anything he did wrong.”

Giuliani made the comments on Fox News’ Justice with Judge Jeanine on Saturday. He also jokingly said that he should sue Mueller for $17 million — about half the estimated cost of the $31 to $35 investigation — to return the money to the government.

“So he made a decision about collusion, he couldn’t make a decision about obstruction. I think he should return half the money.”

Rudy Giuliani jokes about suing Robert Mueller for $17 million to "get that money back for the government" https://t.co/EeLTCf3kFc — Newsweek (@Newsweek) June 2, 2019

But not everyone agrees that the findings of the investigation resulted in nothing of value. In addition to the evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election outlined in volume one of the report, many believe that the second volume is damning of Trump — even though it didn’t lead to charges.

As The Inquisitr reported, Libertarian-leaning Republican Justin Amash highlighted various instances of Trump’s obstruction on Twitter, including his attempt to halt the investigation of Michael Flynn, his efforts to reverse the recusal of then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and his attempt to have special counsel Mueller fired from the investigation. He also highlights the fact that an underlying crime is not required for obstruction of justice, as in some cases, the obstruction itself is used to prevent access to evidence necessary for prosecution.

In addition, a viral YouTube video of three conservative legal experts — President Ronald Reagan’s Deputy Associate Attorney General Jeffrey Harris, George H.W. Bush’s Deputy Attorney General Donald Ayer, and Paul Rosenzweig — outlines how Trump obstructed justice. Not only that, the three men believe that Attorney General William Barr deliberately mischaracterized Mueller’s findings, as The Inquisitr reported.