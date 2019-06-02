Watch France Vs. Bolivia Live Stream: International Friendly Match, Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

World Cup champions France are back in action Sunday as they host South American side Bolivia in a friendly match ahead of the 2020 Euro qualifiers.

World Cup champions France are back in action on Sunday, hoping that they have recovered from a lackluster post-World Cup run in the UEFA Nations League that saw them eliminated at the group stage of that newly inaugurated tournament. The France side will have one friendly match to warm up for a round of UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers this weekend, while their opponent, Bolivia, will take this chance to fine tune their lineup ahead of their Copa America 2019 opener against Brazil on June 14, according to League Lane. But the Bolivians have typically ranked in the lower echelons of the South American international game, and the reigning world champs are heavily favored to cruise through the friendly match, which will live stream from Nantes.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the France vs. Bolivia international friendly match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 38,000-seat Stade de la Beaujoire – Louis Fonteneau in Nantes, France, on Sunday, June 2. In Bolivia, the live stream begins at 3 p.m. Bolivia Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 8 p.m. British Summer Time on Sunday. In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 12 p.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream gets going at 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning, June 3.

With the match falling just four days after the UEFA Europa League final, which saw Chelsea FC defeat English rival Arsenal to win that tournament, Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud may not be quite ready to lead the French attack as he did during the 2018 World Cup, according to Ligue1.com. That gives World Cup hero Kylian Mbappé a chance to move into the center-forward slot, rather than take his usual wide position.

In their most recent matches, a pair of friendlies in Japan and South Korea in March, Bolivia lost by 1-0 scores in each, per Soccerway. In fact, in their most recent five matches, Bolivia has been blanked in four of them, scoring only in a 2-2 draw with Nicaragua on March 3.

Washington Alves / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Sunday France vs. Bolivia international friendly match, login to ESPN3, the online-only network offered by the sports broadcasting giant ESPN. ESPN3 is free of charge to anyone with internet service provider login credentials and is available through the ESPN and WatchESPN apps for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as the Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the France vs. Bolivia international friendly live stream online from Amsterdam is to access the streaming video provided by Univision Now or download the Univision app. Univision also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Les Bleus vs. La Verde friendly match streaming live on their TV sets.

Loading...

To view the France vs. Bolivia showdown live stream for free without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Both of those “over-the-top” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods, so fans can watch the France-Bolivia game streamed live at no charge.

In France, TMC Football has the live stream, while in Bolivia, the state-owned Bolivia TV channel will carry the game. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the game will be streamed by Sky Go Extra, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the U.K. and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Throughout much of Africa, SuperSport streams the game, while in the Middle East, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main live streaming source. For fans in India, Sony Liv will stream the friendly match. For a full list of further live stream sources for France vs. Bolivia in countries around the world, check out the listings at Live Soccer TV.