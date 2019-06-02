JLo Reveals What She’d Tell Her Younger Self: ‘I Just Thought That I Had It All Figured Out’

Jennifer Lopez will turn 50 in July. The “Jenny From The Block” singer is arguably bigger than ever. She’s branched into TV and movies, and her “It’s My Party Tour” kicks off this summer. As ET Online reported on June 1, JLo has opened up about the debut album she released 20 years ago. Lopez was 29-years-old when On the 6 came out.

Lopez spoke to the media outlet exclusively.

“It’s been 20 years since my first album. All of this is all very amazing. It coincides [with the tour] because it was [released] June 1, 1999. And now we’re going out [on tour June 7], so that same week,” she said.

The interview also saw the World of Dance judge reflect on her younger years, per her words.

“When you’re young, you’re just so, like, you think you know everything. When my first album came out… I just thought that I had it all figured out. You don’t realize until you’re in your 30s that you know nothing.”

“Then in your 40s, you start kind of figuring it all out. And then when you’re 50, you’re just like, ‘I’m just me and it’s good.’ It’s great,” she added.

As ET Online states, Jen’s first album, On the 6, referred to New York City’s 6 subway line – JLo frequently took the route to Manhattan in her youth. Fans will know that Lopez frequently references her Bronx, New York, roots in her music.

There is indeed a power element to Lopez that’s rarely seen with women in her age bracket. While other icons such as Celine Dion and Mariah Carey have maintained their fame via loyal fanbases, neither seem to be raking in the new engagements quite like JLo. In 2018, JLo released “Dinero.” She collaborated with some of music’s most relevant faces of the moment – Cardi B and DJ Khaled.

Lopez is also huge in the world of television. Her high-profile judging appearances on American Idol and World of Dance are both renowned. Earlier this year, Lopez filmed her latest movie, Hustlers. She also stars in TV show Shades of Blue. With fragrances, endorsements, and a fitspo status, it would seem that everything about this 49-year-old is now legendary.

JLo also seems to be one of the few stars her age to continuously rack up the social media followers. Her Instagram following sits at 94.3 million. The feed is filled with Jennifer’s music ventures, fashion looks, and family snaps with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and Jen’s twins, Maximilian and Emme. The account is followed by high-profile stars including Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, and Demi Lovato.

