Pippa Middleton’s Father-In-Law Resigns From Charity, As He Is Still Under Investigation For Assault

Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law, David Matthews, has resigned as head of the charity he started in memory of his son. The move comes in the wake of the news that he is still under investigation for the sexual assault of a minor at their French-Caribbean resort in the 1990s.

The Daily Mail says that it was David Matthews who started the Michael Matthews Foundation (MMF) after his son died climbing Mount Everest in 1999.

In the latest financial filings from MMF, it seems that David Matthews has stepped down as the charity’s trustee. French police are still investigating Matthews after a woman accused him of raping her when she was a minor in the 1990s. Though Matthews denies the accusations, it is thought that his resignation would be best for future donations to the charity which aids children.

MMF, which is run by members of the Matthews family “has educated thousands of children from remote areas of the world,” and will continue to do so.

David Matthews and his wife, Jane, have two other sons, James, who is married to Pippa Middleton, and Spencer, who is married to Irish model Vogue Williams. David and Jane Matthews, an artist, are the owners of the Eden Rock Resort in the Caribbean island of St. Bart’s where the alleged assault took place.

David Matthews was originally arrested last April, but the French government has three years to make a case against the British businessman, says The Inquisitr.

A Paris judicial authority issued a statement after Matthews was taken into custody at Charles de Gaulle Airport.

“I confirm that David M [David Matthews] was placed in police custody on March 27 at the Brigade for the Protection of Minors. The Paris public prosecutor’s office opened a judicial investigation, overlooked by an examining magistrate, who charged him with the rape of a minor. He was placed under judicial supervision.”

Matthews is being charged with two incidences of assault, one allegedly taking place in 1998 in St. Bart’s (a French territory), and then the other in 1999 in France itself. The accuser is said to be a friend of the Matthews family, and was a guest at the resort.

After his arrest, David Matthews was allowed to return to the United Kingdom where his sons and grandchildren live. Pippa Middleton, the sister of Kate Middleton, and James Matthews had their first child, Arthur, last year, and that family continues to reside in London.