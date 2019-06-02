American Model Niece Waidhofer Shares An Extremely Racy Pic On Instagram

American Instagram model Niece Waidhofer is no stranger to posing in skimpy clothes on social media.

In fact, a quick glance at her page shows that most of her pics feature her wearing skin-baring outfits that always become her fans’ hot favorites. And in order to keep her followers thoroughly engaged in her social media and modeling activities, Niece makes sure to post new snaps on a day-to-day basis.

On Sunday afternoon, she took to her page again and stunned her fans by posting an extremely racy snap — one which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers.

In the pic, the model could be seen wearing skimpy white underwear and as she sat with her legs wide open, she put her well-toned thighs on full display to titillate her admirers. The sexiness doesn’t end there, as Niece naughtily lifted her black crop top up and revealed major underboob — a move that stopped both followers and non-followers in their tracks.

As for her beauty looks, the model let her brunette tresses down to cover half of her face and wore a full face of makeup comprised of subtle shades.

To pose for the photo, she seductively stared into the camera and kept her index finger on her lips.

Within two hours of having been posted, the pic in question garnered almost 23,000 likes and more than 400 comments, as fans drooled over the model’s hot figure and sexy persona.

Commenting on the pic, one fan said that after looking at Niece’s pic, his Sunday is complete, while another one wrote that the pic made him forget what he was about to do.

A few of her fans also commented on the twin revolver tattoos inked on her pubic area, a glimpse of which could be seen through her skimpy underwear.

One fan asked about the story behind the tattoo, upon which Niece revealed the following.

“I was 17 [when I got that tattoo] and thought I was a bad**s. Turns out I was just a dumb**s.”

Loading...

Seeing that the model started interacting with the commentators, more and more fans found the encouragement to post questions for the hottie. Although she tried her best to answer everyone, she had to naturally stop after a time, as it was not possible to reply to everyone.

Few of her fans also asked if she’d like to date them, but the model chose to ignore the question.

According to an article by Know Celebs, Niece is notoriously secretive about her personal life on social media, and she is apparently single, which gives a lot of hope to her male admirers.​