Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Rock-Hard Abs In Tiny Braless Cropped Top

When it comes to rock-hard abs, Emily Ratajkowski is the best in the business. This supermodel is known for her muscular frame and super-flat stomach – her latest Instagram update is more than showing them.

On Sunday, Emily updated her account with three snaps, which showed the 27-year-old rocking a stylish belted skirt in creams and a bold, long-sleeved cropped top in oranges. The tiny upper cut off just below EmRata’s bust – there didn’t seem to be anything supporting the model’s assets. While Emily’s doe-eyed gaze proved eye-catching, it was those rock-hard abs that were taking center stage. They manifested in all three of Ratajkowski’s photos – the second one showed her posing with fellow model Joan Smalls.

Given that EmRata was attending the 12th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, her classy look came fitting. The Daily Mail documented Emily’s attendance at the event yesterday. Saturday also saw The Inquisitr pick up on Emily’s braless situation following her Instagram Stories update showing the same outfit.

An update from one of fashion’s most high-profile faces isn’t going to go unnoticed. Fans have been filling the comments section to EmRata’s most recent update.

“Always a lady,” one fan wrote.

Elsewhere, fans seemed to be picking up on Emily’s feet. The third snap had shown the model shot full-length. Her feet did appear somewhat large.

“That foot tho,” one fan wrote.

As a supermodel and major celebrity, EmRata now comes as one of Hollywood’s “it” girls. Her looks are endlessly scrutinized and replicated. While Emily follows current trends of high-waisted jeans or cut-off tees, she does have her own style. This fashionista’s casual wardrobe is often paired with chic blazers or statement finishes.

Emily is likewise known for turning heads on the red carpet. Her 2019 Met Gala appearance came with a custom-made Dundas gown in silvers. While the stylish number was floor-length, it was incredibly cut-out. Emily stepped onto the event’s carpet with her abs on show, her torso strapped, and a cleavage-flaunting finish that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

In an age where supermodels rack up social media followers, Emily is making headway. Her Instagram following may not approach Kendall Jenner’s 111 million, but she does have 23 million dedicated fans. They include major celebrity faces, as Ariana Grande, Priyanka Chopra, Hailey Bieber, and Vanessa Hudgens all follow Emily.

Ratajkowski and her itsy-bitsy cropped top had racked up over 250,000 likes within one hour of being posted. Over 800 comments were left in the same timeframe.